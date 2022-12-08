Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market Projected To Witness Swift Growth In Future

Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Industry Overview

The global hospital surgical disinfectant market size is expected to reach USD 558.54 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of surgical site infections and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is a key driving factor for the market.

Hospital Surgical Disinfectant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital surgical disinfectant market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Alcohols, Chlorhexidine, Povidone-iodine, Octenidine, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Others

The chlorhexidine segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 25.0% owing to the increased usage of formulation for pre-injection and pre-operative skin preparation. In addition, the growing demand for chlorhexidine-based products to be used in combination with other formulations, such as iodine and alcohol, is fueling the segment growth.

Chlorhexidine is also expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing awareness and increasing applications of surgical disinfectants in pre-operation and pre-injection skin preparation during surgical procedures. Moreover, the U.S. CDC suggests that patients should be showered with an antiseptic rinse or wipe containing chlorhexidine at least the night before surgery in order to reduce infection during the procedure.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others

The hospitals segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2020 with a share of over 45.0%. The rising prevalence of infections and an increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the key factors driving the hospital segment. For instance, as per the CDC, every day around 1 out of 31 hospital patients acquire hospital-acquired infections. The usage of proper surgical disinfectants is essential as it helps in preventing the transmission of infections.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding one-day surgeries is a major factor behind the segment growth. Owing to the increasing cost of medical procedures, people in many countries are opting for ASCs as the treatment cost in these centers is less as compared to hospitals.

Increasing use of advanced surgical equipment in ASCs is attracting people to seek medical treatment at these centers. Growing different types of procedures with reimbursement opportunities is further anticipated to drive the segment. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of surgical disinfectants in ASCs, thereby boosting the segment growth over the forecast period.

Hospital Surgical Disinfectants Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Product modifications and extensive R&D activities are among the major competitive strategies adopted by market players. Manufacturers are trying to enhance business and increase customer base by introducing innovative solutions, which is a significant factor expected to propel the growth of the market.

Some prominent players in the global hospital surgical disinfectant market include:

3M

Ecolab

BD

Sage Products LLC

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Cardinal Health

The Clorox Company

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

