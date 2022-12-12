Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Share, Variables, Trends, Regional Scope and Raw Material Outlook

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Military Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global military personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.55 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Focus of military agencies on increasing the safety & security of their soldiers and rapid technological advancement is expected to drive the demand for military PPE. Countries spending heavily on the military include the U.S., India, China, Russia, and the U.K., which together accounted for around 62% of the global military expenditure.

Thus, improved spending on military upgradation by various governments coupled with the increasing number of recruits in the armed forces is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Military PPE has evolved into a critical component of soldier safety, as it is used to protect soldiers from severe injuries caused by contact with physical, chemical, radiological, electrical, mechanical, or bio-hazardous materials.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Military Personal Protective Equipment market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Body Armor, Tactical Vest, Eye Protection, Combat Helmet, Life Safety Jacket, Pelvic Protection, Respiratory Protection, and Others

The body armor product segment accounted for the largest share of 19.8% of the global market in 2020 as a result of the increased demand for ballistic protection equipment that offers protection in various hostile environments.

The demand for PPE for eyes is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Eyewear offers protection to soldiers from potential injuries during training and combat.

offers protection to soldiers from potential injuries during training and combat. A combat helmet is an essential piece, which is used to improve the impact and ballistic protection of soldiers. The segment is expected to be driven by the rising demand for lightweight helmets that reduce fatigue and tactical helmets.

The respiratory protection segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR due to the high demand for RPE, which is attributed to the increasing threat of chemical, biological, and radiological warfare across the globe.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Army, Navy, and Air Force

The army end-use segment led the market and accounted for 54.9% of the global revenue share in 2020.

Rising demand for lightweight and improved PPE by defense personals in both hostile and non-hostile circumstances is expected to drive the segment.

by defense personals in both hostile and non-hostile circumstances is expected to drive the segment. The navy end-use segment is estimated to register the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The air force segment is likely to have a significant growth at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with the presence of both global and regional companies. To meet the increasing demand from end-users, key manufacturers are involved in constant research and development and the implementation of new designs to create products using innovative and high-quality materials. The industry is focusing on activities that will lead to the development of new technologies, such as the use of nanotechnology materials to create flexible and lightweight armors, which is one of the trends that will help in market expansion.

Some prominent players in the global Military Personal Protective Equipment market include:

3M

Honeywell International

ArmorWorks

Eagle Industries

BAE Systems

DuPont

DSM

Armorsource

MSA Safety

Revision Military

Gentex Corp.

Ansell

MKU Ltd.

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

Ballistic Body Armor Pty

