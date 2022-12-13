Serosoft Bestowed the Pride of MP Award (IT/ITes Category)

Indore, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that Serosoft has received the Pride of MP Award 2022 under the IT/ITes category. The award was given by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship — Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Lok Sabha Member – Mr. Shankar Lalwani, in Indore Madhya Pradesh. We would like to use this opportunity to thank the organizers — Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission Indore and Mr. Shankar Lalwani.

The award is a mark of excellence and acknowledges our focus on taking up digital opportunities in the education sector. Events such as these and the trust that our 320+ customers across 22 countries place in us and our globally-awarded product Academia ERP are some of the many things that keep us going and pump up our spirits to achieve higher customer satisfaction through digital innovation.

The award was received by Mr. Siddharth Badjatya, COO & Director of Serosoft. It is an honor for us that we have been recognized as a significant cog in the development of city business and the global IT space.