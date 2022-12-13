IEMLABs is Offering the CEH V12 Course in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — IEMLABs has a strong team of faculty members who can provide effective training to the students on Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) V12 program.

CEH or Certified Ethical Hacking V12 Course in IEMLABs

IEMLABs offers a comprehensive CEH V12 program that combines competition, engagement, certification and training into one. This course can even change the path of a person’s career in cyber security. This learning framework provides instructions on every aspect. It includes mock participation in global hacking competition, examinations, labs and practical instructions. This CEH V12 course in IEMLABs keeps students competitive with all required skills that are in demand in cyber security sector.

CEH V12 course of this institute is a comprehensive certification preparation program. It also imparts all-inclusive, in-depth and practical experience of the industry. Obtaining a certification of this course from IEMLABs provides students with competitions, mock engagement, assessments, labs and hand-on training and keep students at the forefront of ethical hacking.

Strong faculty of IEMLABs provides quality training and practical experience to students to ensure that they grasp the concepts properly. The faculties train the students in such a way they are ready to face any challenges in their career. They not only providequality training but also cater Live Practical Sessions.

Students of IEMLABs get individual guidance and hence, acquire complete understanding of the course modules. Further, they get the privilege of internship and assistance for job placement.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-ethical-hacker-v12/ for more details.

About the Company

IEMLABs was set up in 2016 with the sole motive of providing Cyber Security to the whole digital world and making it Hack Proof. Since, these days, almost all companies have a digital presence and conduct business in the digital world, risk of Cyber Crimes have increased a lot. Due to insecurity, there is demand for security of infrastructure in Digital World. IEMLABs, as a Cyber Security company, ensures complete safety and makes online business safer. This company not only provides safety to Digital world but also trains Cyber Security enthusiasts through its different courses.

Contact Details

IEMLABs

Address: Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building,

Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091,

West Bengal, India.

Contact No.: 1800-270-3002

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Website: www.iemlabs.com