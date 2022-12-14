Trevor Bogan Joins Top Employers Institute as the Regional Director of the Americas

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Top Employers Institute is excited to announce the addition of Trevor Bogan to the team as the Regional Director of the Americas.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in Talent Acquisition to the team, Bogan expands our knowledge and reach as we establish a US-based office. With extensive insights and expertise in Client Management, Bogan delivers world-class support across various industries, including banking, financial services, staffing, and recruiting. Trevor has received numerous accolades for his sales and business development skills earning him several awards, including Elite Performer, Top Sales Executive, and Top Regional Sales Leader for profit growth.

Alongside this announcement, Top Employers Institute is pleased to announce our development of a United States-based office. Our Program is quickly expanding to new levels, furthering our global authority and coveted certifications. Establishing a team in the United States helps Top Employers Institute continue its mission of recognizing global excellence in People Practices.

During the work week, you can find Trevor working with his world-class sales team, reaching out to new and existing clients to learn more about their challenges and opportunities regarding their People Practices, and attending and speaking at industry events to share how the Top Employers Institute Certification seal has helped accelerate companies becoming an employer of choice and working with his marketing team on building out the Top Employers Institute brand in North America.

“I’m so excited to bring Top Employers Institute to the United States market. I look forward to partnering with new and existing clients to improve their People Practices creating a better world of work!”

– Trevor Bogan

Establishing an office in the North American market is a massive step for Top Employers Institute. With a team based in the region to spearhead our expansion, we can continue delivering world-class assessments and certifications to improve the workplace environment worldwide.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to creating a better world of work through implementing excellent HR policies and People Practices.

The Top Employers Institute Program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Well-Being, and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We proudly announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

The Program has certified and recognized more than 1,800 organizations worldwide, positively impacting the lives of over 8 million employees in over 120 countries.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and our mission to recognize global excellence in People Practices, please visit https://www.top-employers.com/en/.

About Top Employers Institue

At Top Employers Institute, we’re dedicated to building a better world of work. We recognize projects and practices that enrich the employee experience, and our Certification Program has validated and certified more than 1,800 organizations worldwide. These certified Top Employers have positively impacted the lives of over 8 million employees in over 120 countries. We’re committed to data-driven analysis and smart solutions, so we can continue to raise the bar for excellence in People Practices.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

