Tata Broadband is What you Need if You Want a Reliable Fiber Internet Connection.

Mumbai, India, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — A cable called Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) or 100% Fiber Network uses glass or plastic fibers to transport light instead of electricity, offering faster speeds. Consider Google Fiber broadband as an example, which delivers speeds up to 1Gbps when a typical cable connection would only reach 200Mbit/s.

Whether you are a heavy or light user with gaming and multiple device needs, the customer-centric plans are made to fit your specific needs. When you use Tata Play Fiber, you get the following:

Amazing plans with no limits.

Flexibility in plan change.

Safe possession.

Up to 1 Gbps of data speed.

With fiber internet optics flowing straight from the service provider to your home, a 100% fiber network gives you end-to-end connectivity, providing a smooth and reliable internet experience.

Ultra-rapid speeds

Uptime of 99.9%

Consistent upload/download rates

High level of security

You receive a FREE Dual band ONT + WiFi Router when you sign up for the yearly plan. These devices can be remotely observed. It also permits greater speed and coverage.

The terms and conditions are straightforward and are as follows:

Thirty days is referred to as a month.

The speed shown is the top speed allowed per the corresponding designs.

For the 1 Gbps plan, the WiFi speed will be 450 Mbps, and the LAN speed will be 900 Mbps. A 1 Gbps end device should be capable of operating in the 5 GHz spectrum.

The instrument must be purchased separately for landline service.

Plans with speeds of 300 Mbps and more are only accessible in a few cities and regions and depend on technological viability. To learn about availability in your area, please get in touch with the contact centre.

The planned rental includes any available reductions.

100% refundable security deposits of Rs. 1000 are required for all 50 Mbps Unlimited Data and one-month plans. Installation fees of Rs. 500 are required for monthly plans.

You can get Fiber internet service over WiFi by connecting a WiFi router to a Tata Play Fiber connection. Tata advises using a WiFi router that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz and has a throughput of 750 Mbps or more if you want the best throughput. Tata Play Fiber optic is currently only accessible in a few locations. If you want to connect, fill out your information on their website, and they will contact you.

What Packages are Offered Through Tata Play Fiber?

Visit myaccount.tataplayfiber.co.in and log in using your self-care portal username and password to view the available package options that apply to you. To find out more, see the “Change Package” area.

If you wish to alter your package plan, don’t be concerned. Please go to myaccount.tataplayfiber.co.in and enter in with your self-care portal username and password to update your bundle. Select “Change package” from the menu.

You can also seek a change in the package by calling their support. Tata’s methods are very straightforward. The Tata Play Fiber team is an enthusiastic, energetic, and varied group working to enable Indian families to access and enjoy

To recharge your account, log in to myaccount.tataplayfiber.co.in and select the Recharge option. You can similarly recharge your account by visiting www.tataplayfiber.co.in and choosing the quick recharge option. If you are still determining whether you can get monthly account statements at your email address, please do not worry. You are no longer concerned about renewing your package.

You will get monthly account statements through email at the address you provided when you registered.

The account log-in information is all you need to use the internet service. The WiFi router must be configured to store the username and password, or you can enter them manually on the Tata Play Fiber page that appears when you try to access the service.

For further queries, you can log onto https://www.tataplayfiber.co.in/broadband-connection/thane.

About the company

Tata Play Fiber favours giving clients the tools they need to utilise game-changing technologies fully.

Tata Play Limited’s subsidiary, Tata Play Broadband Private Ltd., was established in 2015. We are developing the first genuinely Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet infrastructure in PAN India, offering unparalleled speeds and an utterly reliable network. The goal is to build an actively monitored network that enables you to access services beyond the web and an ultimate video experience. Their product line includes high-speed FTTH broadband services for the home that can reach 1 Gbps.

Phone: 1800 120 7777

Website: https://www.tataplayfiber.co.in/

Email: care@tataplayfiber.co.in

Address: Unit 306, 3rd Floor, Windsor, Off CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East) Mumbai – 400 098