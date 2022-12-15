The Jack and Ellen Phillips Collection of Fine Art and Antiques will be Auctioned Online, January 15-16, by Andrew Jones

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — On Sunday and Monday, January 15th-16th, Andrew Jones Auctions will be privileged to offer a time capsule collection of over 550 lots of important California plein air paintings, Americana, clocks, fine silver, antiques, Native American works and decorations amassed over fifty years by Jack and Ellen Phillips of San Diego County, Calif.

Jack, a Naval engineer, and Ellen, a schoolteacher, were high school sweethearts in Colton, Calif. They married in 1961 and a year later began their collecting journey together. Their first purchase was a Victorian hanging lantern that cost $85. Over the decades their eyes sharpened and their tastes were honed as they sought out antiques, fine art, decorations and accessories.

The auction offers works by California plein air artists such as Dana Bartlett, Maurice Braun, Benjamin Brown, William Ross Cameron, Colin Campbell Cooper, Paul Grimm, Edgar Payne, Charles Rollo Peters, Hanson Puthuff, Marjorie Reed, Granville Redmond, Guy Rose, Jack Wilkinson Smith, Hernando Villa, Elmer and Marion Kavanaugh Wachtel, and William Wendt.

Featured are two works by Granville Redmond, including Rolling Hills with California Poppies (est. $100,000-$150,000); View from Arroyo Terrace, Pasadena by Guy Rose (est. $100,000-$150,000); three works by Edgar Payne, led by Fisherman’s Harbor Concarneau, France (est. $30,000-$50,000); a sweeping landscape by Benjamin Brown titled Pasadena Poppy Fields, 1900 (Looking up Allen Ave. to Colorado St.) (est. $20,000-$30,000) and Marion Kavanaugh Wachtel’s View of the Sea Through the Trees (est. $12,000-$18,000).

The Phillips’s passion for Americana led the couple to collect a broad array of Queen Anne, Chippendale and Federal furniture, including a Queen Anne mahogany dressing table, Pennsylvania/Delaware Valley, 18th century (est. $2,000-$3,000); a lovely Federal bird’s eye maple side table with original paper label for William Knight, New Bedford, Mass., early 19th century (est. $1,000-$1,500); a Chippendale tall case clock by Thomas Gaines, Portsmouth, late 18th century (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a Chippendale gilt bronze mounted mahogany bracket clock by Charles Geddes, N.Y., circa 1795 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The selection of folk art features a charming portrait of the Highland Steamship by Roberta Marigold and the silver offering includes a porringer by Saunders Pittman, Providence, R.I. (est. $800-$1,200); a Federal three-piece silver tea service by Christian Wiltberger, Philadelphia, Pa. (est. $1,200-$1,800); as well as English and European pieces.

Also of note are maritime paintings by Solon Badger, Handel and Tiffany Studios lamps, including an early oil lamp, a three-light lily lamp, a floor lamp as well as Favrile glass, Steuben, Boston sandwich colored glass, frakturs, jacquards, quilts, samplers and Native American works.

Over 80 lots of antique jewelry and watches includes gold, diamond, platinum and gemstone rings, pearl necklaces, Belle Époque brooches, including a 19th century micromosaic of Roman ruins (est. $300-$500), pendants, whimsical charm bracelets and Native American silver, turquoise and hardstone pieces. The pocket and wristwatch offerings include Bulova, Hamilton, Le Coultre, Longines, an 18K gold Patek Philippe (est. $1,500-$2,000) and Tiffany & Company.

After spending time in Texas and Washington D.C., the Phillipses returned to California and found their dream home on Mt. Helix, in La Mesa, in the 1970s. There, they enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors, their dogs, books and building their collection of fine art and antiques. Their academic nature and inquisitiveness allowed the couple to explore and research to make shrewd acquisitions by understanding each item’s history.

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Safe, physically distanced live previews will be held by appointment at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction.

Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. Contact the gallery for details. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008; or, you can email them at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the sale of the Jack and Ellen Phillips collection scheduled for Sunday and Monday, January 15th and 16th, beginning both days at 10 am Pacific time, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.