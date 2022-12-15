Local Healthcare Provider Attend Longevity Fest in Las Vegas, Nevada

Dr. Pamela Egan recently attended the 30th World Congress: LongevityFest 2022 presented by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Pamela Egan of Covington, LA recently attended the 30th World Congress: LongevityFest 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, presented by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The organization celebrates 30 years of providing best-in-class, innovative medical education. A global community of visionaries who work continuously to redefine modern medicine in shaping the medicine of tomorrow. The latest and most impactful advancements in longevity medicine and future-focused, purpose-driven health care was highlighted.

The LongevityFest Agenda opened with detailed investigations of hyperbaric medicine, nitric oxide, and lifestyle-based hormone optimization. Sessions were led by renowned anti-aging experts and a Keynote presentation by distinguished innovator Peter Diamandis,MD.

The three-day event featured highly impactful sessions led by a collection of the industry’s top visionaries who shared cutting-edge research in various fields pertaining to longevity and quality of life. From presentations about stress resilience, neuroinflammation, and immune-rejuvenation to lectures on understanding cellular senescence and cellular stress responses. World class leaders provided a wide variety of perspectives, clinical insights, and protocols to improve human health-and lifespan.

Dr. Egan and her team are committed to keeping up with the newest research in the field of Anti-Aging Medicine, in an effort to assist their patients in obtaining Optimum Health. A4M mission to inspire health professionals to provide future-focused, holistic, whole-person care and advance the practice of medicine.

About Dr. Pamela Egan

Dr. Pamela Egan, DNP was one of the Northshore’s first Nurse Practitioners. She completed her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Southeastern LA University in 2017. She graduated from University of LA Lafayette with a BSN in 1978, a Master of Science in Gerontology/Mental Health in 1997 from LSUHSC. She later became a Board Certified Adult & Family Nurse Practitioner. Pamela holds a second Masters in Metabolic & Nutritional Medicine from USF College of Medicine, is a Fellow of the Metabolic Medical Institute and a Certified Diabetes Educator. For the past 6 years Pamela has been engaged in the private practice of primary care/preventative medicine for men, women and children, and aesthetic medicine. Her book, Managing Menopause with Bio-Identical Hormones, Dorrance Publishing, can be purchased on amazon.com. She is proud to be an advocate for quality of life and good health!

About LongevityFest 2022

Longevity Fest 2022: 30 Years Medicine Redefined will be a brand new kind of experience – a world changing, life-enhancing event that takes place in Las Vegas, NV. The panel of world-acclaimed speakers who will be leading Longevity Fest 2022 is unparalleled – combining longevity specialists, entrepreneurs, inventors, scientists and more.