Demand for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Is Expected To Surge At An Impressive CAGR of Around 19% By 2031

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, with demand for aerial delivery drones skyrocketing.

Demand for autonomous last mile delivery has been increasing at a rapid pace in the past several years. With advancements in the technology of delivery systems, the market has portrayed noteworthy growth in the last few years. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention.

Jd.Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble

Teleretail

Postmates

Boxbot

Robomart

Udelv

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on upgrading their present operational framework. Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Amazon invested US$ 2 Bn in electric vehicles to reduce emissions across its operations. Amazon purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, partnering with Mahindra Electric.

In 2021, Starship Technologies announced its plans to expand its robotics delivery services to reduce COVID-19 spread. Additionally, the company is expanding to several other countries to facilitate e-Commerce services.

By Platform Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

By Solution Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Software

By Range <20 Kilometres >20 Kilometres Payload Weight < 5 Kilograms 5-10 Kilograms 10 Kilograms



MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. Leverage: The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market.

