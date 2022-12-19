Clutch Lists Maryland Company Orases as a Top 1000 Global Service Provider 2022

Frederick, Maryland, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Maryland Software Development Company, was recently listed by Clutch as a Top 1000 Global Service Provider in 2022 for leading the market in quality software development services. The list recognizes the top 1% of companies rated on the platform. Companies listed on Clutch are reviewed and rated for their quality of service through client interviews. Over 1 Million global business leaders visit the site to learn more about prospective partners and services.

Top 1000 Global Services members are analyzed for their ability to deliver quality service and products. Clutch uses several critical criteria, including the recency of verified reviews, portfolio of work, competitive specializations, and industry recognition, to determine its leadership rankings. The two criteria that carry the most weight are a company’s delivery success rate and the quality of its reviews.

Orases has a perfect 5-star rating with Clutch and has earned placements for Software Development and Mobile App Development. The company’s rating is supported by 55 reviews with its most serviced industries including business services and medical. Many of these reviews highlight Orases’ ability to take complete responsibility for all project management and a company culture that advocates for the client.

With decades of proven leadership in software development, Orases has fostered a work culture that values the client and promotes respect for their needs. Speak with Orases to start turning your software development dreams into a fully-supported software product. The team at Orases has amassed a portfolio of over 750 clients who received best-in-class software development services. To learn more about the company’s software development services or process, call Orases at 301-756-5527 or visit their website at https://orases.com/. Orases is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 27104.

