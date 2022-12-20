Agricultural Adjuvants Market Production and Revenue Analysis Report 2028

Agricultural Adjuvants Industry Overview

The global agricultural adjuvants market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for crop protection products in the agricultural field across the globe.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of type, application, crop, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Activator Adjuvants and Utility Adjuvants.

The activator adjuvants segment led the market for agricultural adjuvants and accounted for 70% of the global revenue share in 2020. They are extensively used in agrochemicals owing to ready availability and low price compared to utility adjuvants. The activator adjuvants include surfactants (non-ionic, cationic, and anionic) and oil carriers. Surfactants are the most commonly recommended adjuvants on herbicides mostly for systemic and water-soluble herbicides.

(non-ionic, cationic, and anionic) and oil carriers. Surfactants are the most commonly recommended adjuvants on herbicides mostly for systemic and water-soluble herbicides. The utility adjuvants segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of pesticides to limit various unwanted things in the cropland. Utility adjuvants are of various types depending on the application. Key utility adjuvants include compatibility agents, drift control agents, buffering agents, and water conditioning agents.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others.

The herbicide segment led the market for agricultural adjuvants and accounted for 48.6% of the global revenue share in 2020. Herbicides are extensively used pesticides in the agricultural sector. They are used to control various types of unwanted plants in the crops such as weeds. According to FAO, in 2019 over 2 million tons of herbicides were consumed globally. This is twice the number of insecticides used in 2019.

The insecticide segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for various crops such as cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables, among others. They are found effective to prevent early germination pest attacks in various crops.

Based on the Crop Insights, the market is segmented into Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others.

The cereal and grains segment led the market for agricultural adjuvants and accounted for 38.9% of the global revenue share in 2020. Cereal and grains are the largest consuming class of crop mostly in the Asia Pacific. The increasing consumption of cereal and grains such as rice, wheat, rye, corn, oats, sorghum, and barley in various other regions is driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants. Non-ionic surfactants along with agrochemicals are mainly recommended for cereals and grains.

are mainly recommended for cereals and grains. The fruits and vegetable segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for fresh vegetables across the globe owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. According to the Horticultural Statistic at A Glance 2018, the production of fruits increased from 74.9 million tons to 97.4 million tons from 2010-11 to 2017-18. Similarly, the production of vegetables increased from 133.7 million tons to 184.4 million tons from 2010-11 to 2017-18.

Agricultural Adjuvants Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for agricultural adjuvants is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of tier I, tier II, and local players. Manufacturers in the market offer a wide range of agricultural adjuvants including activity and utility adjuvants, for various applications such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, among others. Competition among players is based on numerous parameters including quality, product offerings, innovation, sustainability, eco-friendly products offerings, corporate reputation, and price.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global agricultural adjuvants market include,

Clariant AG

Solvay

Corteva Agriscience

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC.

Evonik Industries AG

Ingevity

Nufarm Limited

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC.

Helena Chemical Company

WinField United

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Stepan Company

