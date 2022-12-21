WALL STREET JOURNAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR DRE EVANS – “PROVE THEM WRONG”

Top 5 Wall Street Journal and #1 International Bestselling Author Dre Evans releases his book Prove Them Wrong: Defying All Odds – How a Triplet Survived a Chicago Gang and Graduated from the U.S Naval Academy

San Diego, CA, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Author Dre Evans joined the ranks of bestselling authors in the Wall Street Journal and on Amazon with his New Book, Prove Them Wrong: Defying All Odds – How a Triplet Survived a Chicago Gang and Graduated from the U.S Naval Academy which was released Tuesday, November 29, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and reached the top 5 on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List. He Reached #1 Besteller on Barnes & Noble non-fiction ebooks. The book also reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in TWENTY-THREE categories in the US, AU, and CA. Including Memoirs, Black & African American Biographies & Memoirs, Military & War Biographies, Cultural & Regional Biographies, Biographies of Military Branches, Biographies of the Air Force, Biographies of the Military Navy, History, Historical Biographies, Military History, Inspirational Personal Testimonies, Fatherhood, Parenting & Relationships, and Family Relationships in the US. Addiction Pathology, Cultural & Regional Biographies, Drug Dependency & Recovery, and Military Naval History in AU. United States Art, Art History & Criticism, Dysfunctional Relationships, Real Estate, in CA. He also hit FOURTEEN #1 Hot New Releases in the US, AU, and CA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

At twelve years old, Dre Evans felt so proud to participate in his first drive-by shooting.

Everyone craves belonging and purpose in life. How far would you go to satisfy that need?

Dre started by joining a Chicago street gang. But one terrifying day, as bullets flew past his head, he wondered if that desire was worth dying for.

His answer—and a conversation with a man he viewed as his enemy—prompted Dre and his brothers to abandon the urban battleground and join an elite new gang: the U.S. military. They would make history as the first set of African-American triplets accepted into the Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academies.

In this unfiltered coming-of-age memoir, Dre shares his inspiring story, challenges the stigma surrounding the word “gang,” and offers a fresh perspective on how to live a fulfilling life. Prove Them Wrong invites readers on a journey of self-discovery that defies the odds assigned by society.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Dre Evans joined a gang on the South Side of Chicago at the age of 12.

But one terrifying moment, with bullets flying past his head in an attempt to kill him, he had to decide: was his desire to belong and find reputation in the streets worth dying for? Just a few days prior, a man he considered his enemy spoke to him about the opportunity of a lifetime. After years of violence through fights, drive-by shootings, and other actions, Andre decided to pursue a better path in life. What happened next shocked the city of Chicago and made history.

In 2016 Dre graduated from the U.S Naval Academy at the top of his class with a degree in Engineering and became an MIT Fellow and Truman Scholar.

Dre’s journey into real estate started when he bought his first $2 million-dollar 4-unit property in the Pacific Beach submarket of San Diego. Today, Andre owns 98 apartment unit doors, co-hosts the #1 real estate meetup in San Diego called” Opportunity Knocks” (450+ members), and is the host of the “Multifamily by the Slice” real estate podcast.

He is also an expert on the San Diego rental market and was featured on KUSI News San Diego to talk about the economic outlook of real estate trends, housing, and rent growth within San Diego.

He is an author, motivational speaker, and the Founder and CEO of “That’s My Property”, a firm that specializes in purchasing apartment real estate that provides investors with lucrative, stable returns to achieve financial freedom. He also provides financial education and outreach to young adults and youth in underserved communities.

He is an experienced Naval Officer, where he has been responsible in leadership roles for hundreds of people in high-stress environments and is experienced in accounting, sales, and the management of over $3.8 million in high value military assets.

Dre lives in San Diego and enjoys working out, reading, art, movies, traveling, and the beach.

As the CEO of That’s My Property, Dre Evans is on a mission to help others achieve financial freedom and uplift communities through real estate education and leadership. A native of Chicago, his passion stems from his background as a former gang member. He is a distinguished U.S Naval Academy graduate, President Truman Scholar, & MIT Fellow.

Dre has 98 door undermanagement valued at over $13M. He is the Host of the Multifamily By the Slice podcast and co-hosts the #1 Real Estate networking meetup in San Diego called “Opportunity Knocks”.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Dre Evans’ name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

