Go Moringa Launches New Year Campaign for Zoom Out Fat and Zoom in Fitness in Just 15 Days at Rs. 1499

Gurgaon, India, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — For most people, the New Year resolution must be losing weight and becoming the fittest version of themselves. Many people try exercising without focusing on their diet. It is the biggest mistake and does not produce the best outcome for health. Go Moringa has brought such a plan that will help people find the perfect solution to lose weight and become fit. Go Moringa brings the best dietician in Gurgaon to help users and patients get into the best shape.

The consolidated cost of the new year special campaign from Go Moringa is less than fifteen hundred rupees, at just Rs. 1499. The diet clinic has maintained a low service rate with the Zoom out fat and Zoom in Fitness campaigns. It is a festive offer for everyone trying to shed a few kilograms. It is a no-nonsense diet chart that meets the requirements of all. The 15-day diet plan and fitness campaign are the ideal choices to start the new year on a healthy note!

Go Moringa has always been a leading name in the business with the expert service brought by dietician Priyatama Srivastava, the award-winning dietician in Gurgaon. The new year package from the clinic has already become popular with people trying to lose weight as the 2023 resolution. The experienced dietician Srivastava said in a recent interview, “We have brought a specialized plan with balanced proportions of carbohydrate, protein, and fats for swift weight loss within 15 days. Our team of dieticians has made the special plan at the most affordable rates to help everyone transform into their fittest version.”

The founder concluded by saying, “We want everyone to try this new campaign for the new year and get the result they have always wished for. Trust our team and witness the transformation in just 15 days to look your best and healthiest in the new year.” The details of the new campaign are available with the team in the diet clinic, and on their website.

About the company

Go Moringa is a renowned weight loss diet clinic in Haryana, Gurgaon. It was established by experienced dietician Priyatama Srivastava. The diet clinic is reputed for its ingenious and scientific ways of managing weight and reducing it. Go Moringa offers multiple dietary services to patients. One can find weight loss diets, weight management plans, therapeutic diet charts, skin treatment diet programs, PCOS control diets, etc., with the offerings. Diverse diet plans are part of the offerings brought by Go Moringa. The clinic also caters to patients and clients with customized requirements.

Please visit for more information: https://www.gomoringa.in/