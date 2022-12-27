Capture high-speed sports action with Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC is an authorised distributor of Canon camera products in the UAE. They offer competitive wholesale prices for various well-known brands in the UAE, such as SanDisk, D-Link, Philips, Crownline, and others. Let’s explore the fantastic features of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in the article that follows.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II is intended for content creators, those who already own a DSLR, and people who want a multi-use camera that does everything well, including helping families save memories. You can master your photography skills no matter how you choose to shoot because of its lightning-fast speed, best-in-class performance, and professional filmmaking features.

With its full-frame mirrorless Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera, you get outstanding focusing, industry-leading image stabilisation, and superb low-light performance, along with deep-learning AI-based AF tracks moving subjects wherever they are in the frame.

Below mentioned are some exciting features of Canon EOS R6 Mark II:

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has an effective 24.2-megapixel resolution that lets you catch even minute details in an image.

It has anEOS-integrated cleaning system where it suppresses dust generation.

Thanks to its DIGIC-X Image Processor, you can get excellent-quality high ISO speed images.

It has an AF system of Dual Pixel CMOS AF II within the working range of EV -6.5 – 21.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II has an Electronically-controlled focal-plane shutter and electronic shutter function on the sensor.

Capture Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined picture styles.

It supports 2x SD/SDHC/SDXC and UHS-II storage types to share beautifully captured images with your loved ones.

Its Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E6NH (supplied)/LP-E6N helps with long-lasting battery performance.

It weighs (body only) approx of 588 g (670 g with card and battery).

Good for:

It can be best used for portrait and street photography, allowing you to shoot at high speed in continuous mode. Filming 4K cinematic videos is easy with Canon EOS R6 Mark II; it also captures excellent photos even in low light, making it evident for night conditions and many more exciting features.

What’s in the box:

EOS R6 Mark II Battery Charger LC-E6E

Camera Cover R-F-5 Battery LP-E6NH

Strap ER-EOS R6 Battery Pack Cover

Shoe cover ER-SC2 AC Cable

