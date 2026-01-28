Stratedge Tax & Accounting LLP Enhances EBP Audit Services for Employee Benefit Plans

NEW YORK, USA, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Stratedge Tax & Accounting LLP, a leading provider of audit, tax, and advisory services, is proud to announce the expansion of its EBP Audit Services, offering comprehensive employee benefit plan audits designed to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and ensure operational transparency.

With the increasing complexity of employee benefit plan regulations, businesses face the challenge of maintaining compliance while managing accurate financial reporting. Stratedge Tax & Accounting LLP provides independent audits that support plan sponsors, administrators, and fiduciaries in safeguarding plan integrity and mitigating risks.

Comprehensive EBP Audit Services for Every Organization

Stratedge’s EBP Audit Services include a thorough review of financial statements, plan documentation, internal controls, and participant transactions. The firm identifies potential compliance gaps and operational inefficiencies, enabling organizations to implement corrective measures and strengthen governance.

“Our goal is to provide audits that are accurate, reliable, and actionable,” said a spokesperson from Stratedge Tax & Accounting LLP. “We help organizations ensure their employee benefit plans are compliant, transparent, and well-managed for the benefit of all participants.”

The Importance of Employee Benefit Plan Audits

An employee benefit plan audit is essential for organizations to: