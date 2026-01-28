Public Health Conferences Singapore 2026 | Upcoming Public Health Conferences

Singapore, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Global Conferences cordially invites you to take part in the 2nd Edition of the Public Health World Conference PHWC 2026, scheduled for July 17–19, 2026, in a hybrid format, with onsite sessions in Singapore and virtual participation available worldwide.

Know more about the conference here @ https://www.publichealthworldconference.com/

Conference Theme:

Public Health Preparedness in an Interconnected World: Policies, People, and Progress

PHWC 2026 will bring together public health professionals, policymakers, researchers, academicians, and industry experts from across the globe to address both emerging and persistent public health challenges. Building on the outstanding success of its inaugural edition, the conference continues to foster knowledge exchange, innovation, and international collaboration.

This global forum is designed to inspire actionable solutions that strengthen health equity, system resilience, and community well-being. PHWC 2026 places a strong emphasis on advancing public health surveillance, preparedness, and response, while facilitating meaningful discussions on global health priorities and policy development.

The conference will explore forward-looking strategies across key public health domains, including maternal and child health, environmental health, food security, health systems management, and other critical areas shaping the future of global public health.

Attendees will gain valuable insights through keynote addresses by leading global experts, engaging panel discussions, oral and poster presentations, and dynamic networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange. The hybrid conference format ensures broad accessibility, enabling participants from all regions to connect, contribute, and engage—thereby strengthening inclusivity and extending the conference’s global reach.

We look forward to welcoming researchers, public health professionals, academicians, community health practitioners, and policy advocates to this influential forum, dedicated to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and evidence-based public health practices worldwide.

Submit Abstracts: https://www.publichealthworldconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.publichealthworldconference.com/registration

Contact Us: publichealth@precisionglobalconferences.com

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

601 King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

+1-571-5561014

publichealth@pgconferences.com