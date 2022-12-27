Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Beneficial Enough at the Time of Medical Emergency

Kolkata, India, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing an air ambulance while transferring a patient to a particular location can turn out to be advantageous as it presents speedy relocation and non-risky transfer from one spot to the other. We at Air Ambulance in Kolkata ventured by Medilift Air Ambulance deliver evacuation process via air ambulance that is quick and on time and never gets delayed in reaching the desired location for availing appropriate treatment. Our services include aero-medical services and evacuations via best-in-line aircraft having advanced life-saving tools and gadgets. We never make the evacuation process complicated and remain available 24/7 to rescue patients in times of serious medical emergencies.

We manage a 24/7 call-taking team to receive requests from the family of the patients and provide them with a befitting solution that matches up to the necessities of the ailing individuals. We receive round-the-clock requests for emergency medical transportation and provide non-risky journeys all the way to the center of nursing. We at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata provide prompt and professional services with non-discomforting evacuation and cost containment so that the process of evacuation doesn’t seem complicated to the patients at any point.

Services Offered by Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna are Beneficial for the Patients

The medical transportation service offered by Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna is presented in the best interest of the patients and ensures they don’t feel any complications in reaching the selected destination for advanced treatment. We offer medical transportation via air ambulances that are equipped with best-in-class advancements and supplies incorporated as per the specific needs of the patients. We are offering a customized solution that is appropriate to meet the specific needs of the patients and provide non-complicated services.

Once we at Air Ambulance Services in Patna were contacted for transferring a patient with a neurological disorder to a medical center in Delhi from Patna. We asked them to wait for a while and returned back with an appropriate solution regarding the evacuation of the patient. The patient was picked up from the sending facility via our medically outfitted ground ambulance and then loaded inside the aircraft with the help of a stretcher. We then provided him with the necessary medication and put him on oxygen so that he might not feel any discomfort on the way. We also provided the necessary medical assistance and attention that was offered by dedicated staff to keep the patient stable throughout the journey.