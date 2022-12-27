Infineon LITIX™ Power DC-DC Controller Showcased in Transportation Newsletter by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has featured the Infineon LITIX™ Power TLD6098-2ES DC-DC Controller in the latest edition of their Transportation newsletter.

The Infineon LITIX™ Power TLD6098-2ES is an automotive qualified dual-channel, multi-topology DC-DC boost controller. This device is designed specifically with LED applications in mind and implements a compact LED driver with built-in protection features.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

