Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast to 2030

Construction Equipment Industry Overview

The global construction equipment market size was valued at USD 112.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The worldwide rise in construction activity is anticipated to drive the demand for these equipment. Favorable government initiatives such as stimulus packages and lower housing rates that inclined consumers for new house purchases are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, supply chain and inventory concerns coupled with semiconductor shortages are likely to hinder the market growth over the next few years.

The rising popularity of electric construction equipment is expected to create new revenue streams for the OEMs over the next few years. These equipment are operated on batteries and offer various attributes such as lower maintenance, reduced noise, lesser vibration and provides greater convenience for laborers to operate on the field. They are currently at the nascent stage and are expected to gain momentum over the forecast period. OEMs such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar, and Komastu have already commercialized compact electric excavators and wheel loaders in the market. However, the high initial upfront cost is expected to be one of the bottlenecks for its adoption during the forecast period.



Increasing construction spending worldwide is one of the long-term factors expected to drive sales in the market over the forecast period. The U.S. has witnessed significant growth in construction spending over the last few years. Similarly, in Europe, upcoming multi-family housing construction projects commenced in Q3 2021 which include Milanosesto Mixed-Use Complex (Italy), ZAC Campus Grand Parc Mixed-Use Development (France), Viadux Mixed-Use Community (U.K.), Camden Goods Yard Mixed-Use Community (U.K.), and Sackville Road Residential Community (U.K.) are also expected to drive the market growth. Government initiatives to modernize the aging public infrastructure such as port extension, an underwater tunnel connecting major European countries, and railway tunnels are also expected to drive the market growth.

The growing population in Asia Pacific countries, notably China, India, and South Asian countries is creating the need for better infrastructure such as houses, schools, hospitals, stadiums, government buildings, and airports. Also, the demand for construction equipment is increasing in the residential construction sector owing to lower housing rates and rapid urbanization in China and India. Additionally, an increase in the number of favorable government policies aimed to encourage the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is also expected to bode well for the growth of the construction equipment market over the forecast period.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market : The global outdoor power equipment market size was USD 46.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 76.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

August 2021 : The federal government of the U.S. announced stimulus packages including USD 550 billion in new federal investment for modernizing infrastructure are expected to drive construction spending in the country.

: The federal government of the U.S. announced stimulus packages including USD 550 billion in new federal investment for modernizing infrastructure are expected to drive construction spending in the country. January 2021: Komatsu Ltd. entered into a joint development agreement with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. The agreement focused on electrifying Komatsu’s PCO1 micro excavators and establishing a battery-sharing system that used Honda’s Mobile Power Pack (MPP) batteries for use by different construction equipment and other civil engineering and construction equipment industries.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players operating in the global construction equipment market are:

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial N.V.

Doosan Corporation

Escorts Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Deere & Company.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

