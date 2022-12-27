Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast 2030

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Industry Overview

The global anti-acne dermal patch market size was valued at USD 510.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The anti-acne dermal patch is a medicated pimple patch filled with active ingredients that helps to eliminate the acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. These patches improve the absorption of the active ingredients into the skin thus reducing pain, bumps, and redness, and are effective in curing inflamed acne, such as papules. The common active ingredients of these patches are tea tree oil and salicylic acid. They may also help to reduce the size of lesions caused by cystic or nodular acne.

The rising incidence of skin conditions such as severe acne and pimples across the globe is anticipated to drive the market for anti-acne dermal patches. Increasing demand for instant acne treatment and medication is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for anti-acne dermal patches among the population especially among the teenage group owing to its mass marketing across the social media platforms has also boosted its adoption across the past few years.

However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall market for anti-acne dermal patch. The given COVID-19 restrictions have significantly impacted the beauty and personal care industry. Owing the initial lockdown imposed across the world has led to a decline in sales of beauty products including acne patches especially across the brick-and-mortar stores. Disruption in the supply chain and closure of cosmetic manufacturing plants across the globe are few of the factors that have led to the significant decline in the growth rate of the anti-acne dermal patch industry in 2020. For instance, as per an article published by the Baird Investment Advisor Co., Ltd., the parent beauty and personal care industry has witnessed a decline of 2-3% in 2020.

However, the market witnessed a revenue rebound in 2021, owing to the surge in demand for online platforms delivering acne products including patches. For instance, as per Peace Out Company; a beauty and personal care company building on the popularity of its acne dot reported a 131.0% growth in its revenue in 2021 from online sales of its products including acne patches. Hence, the growing demand for online portals has significantly mitigated the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anti-acne dermal patch industry, thus reflecting a positive growth trajectory from 2021. Moreover, an increasing number of companies involved in the market are focusing on inorganic strategic partnerships to expand their target customers, thus mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Share Insights

August 2019: Hero Cosmetics launched an influencer campaign on TikTok, promoting its anti-acne dermal patch by featuring 20 creators who posted videos of their morning routines with Hero’s Mighty Patch product, thus attracting a large group of customers and thereby propelling its revenue growth.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the anti-acne dermal patch market include:

Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC

Rael

ZitSticka

3M

Starface

DermaAngel

Hero Cosmetics

Sephora USA, Inc.

Urban Outfitters

Peach & Lily

COSRX

Alba Botanica

Peace Out Skincare

