Worldwide Sales for Biodiesel Is Slated To Rise At A CAGR of 6.9% By 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

According to estimates, the global biodiesel market is likely to reach US$ 103.23 Billion by 2022. Furthermore, the market for biodiesel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next decade, reaching US$ 201.17 Billion by 2032. With numerous production techniques, biodiesel is a potential source of sustainable energy made from low-quality and renewable resources. Since biodiesel fuel originates from the biodiesel feedstock crop that collects solar energy and allows it to be transformed into biodiesel feedstock oil, it gives off 220% more energy than it needs for production, transportation, and distribution.

Market Competition

Biodiesel manufacturers utilize a range of strategies to improve production processes, including launching new products and expanding credit lines. Additionally, the company seeks to expand through mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with existing companies and research institutions.

Using high-tech equipment produced in Europe, Asia, Brazil, and other countries, Bolivia will construct the Biodiesel-1 Plant to reduce diesel imports and subsidies. YPFB Refining and Desmet Ballestra have signed an Order to Proceed that will enable the complex to be implemented. During the event, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce Catacora participated as a keynote speaker. Raw Material Pre-treatment Units and Biodiesel Production Units will be integrated into the Biodiesel-1 Plant, and the Plant will have over 131 pieces of equipment, including 131 pieces of unique equipment designed by Desmet Ballestra, who has built over 120 biodiesel plants worldwide, as well as many in South America.

In February 2022, SLD Pumps & Power (SLD) announced that its nationwide equipment fleet would run on biodiesel fuel. A million liters of mineral diesel will be displaced every year by this switch.

Prominent Key players of the Biodiesel market survey report:

TerraVia Holdings

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

Louis Dreyfus

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Ineos Group

Mitsui

Solvay SA

Key Segments Covered in Biodiesel Industry Research

Biodiesel Market by Feedstock:

Soybean Oil

Distillers Corn Oil

Canola Oil

Yellow Grease

Animal Fat

Biodiesel Market by Application:

Fuel

Agriculture

Power Generation

Others (including Transportation and Cooking)

Biodiesel Market by Region:

North America Biodiesel Market

Europe Biodiesel Market

Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market

Latin America Biodiesel Market

MEA Biodiesel Market

Questionnaire answered in the Biodiesel Market report include:

How the market for Biodiesel has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Biodiesel on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Biodiesel?

Why the consumption of Biodiesel highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

