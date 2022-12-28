Ping Tree System Empowers Lead Distribution software with Next Generation Features

California, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Prominent leader Ping Tree System introduced next-gen features in the lead distribution software, making it one of the best solutions to reach your prospectus faster than competitors in different industrial domains.

Ping Tree System helps businesses to automatically distribute leads by lead location, the products they are interested in, the sources they are coming from, and much more. Assign leads to the best-fit agents, based on agent-criteria, like seniority, performance, and more. The businesses can also consider the potential deal size, preferred language of communication, and other parameters to set your distribution criteria.

Innovative Features integrated into Lead generation software

Ping Tree System’s lead distribution software is a digital tool that helps assign/route leads to the sales reps for follow-ups or nurturing. It saves time and effort spent in managing spreadsheets and manually assigning leads to agents. It also reduces the response time as the sales reps get notified as soon as users capture leads.

· Suppression list module:

With suppression list module, the admin can add and edit the list of contacts that are considered as suppressed and that are considered as DNC (Do Not Call). So, when the vendor submits leads to the system, these contacts will automatically be rejected with an error message, maintaining accuracy, sending reputation and deliver rates.

· PhoneBurner API integration:

PhoneBurner integration offers hassle-free contact management, by importing contacts and securely stored them in cloud. The admin can easily create an account and add key and folder ID in the PTS, then lead will store in PTS and also post to phone burner site.

Affiliate with Ping Tree System

As the market leader, Ping Tree System also caters affiliate programs for their clients. The affiliate program facilitates clients get new sets of database collection, while giving monetary benefits to the affiliated person. The users just need to fill up the form to receive $30 for an affiliate link.

About Ping Tree System

Ping Tree System is pioneer in providing marketing solutions to modern day dynamic businesses for generating quality leads through digital platforms. The solutions are designed with multi-disciplinary approach for proficient marketing that includes Ping & Post, Host and Post, Lead Generation, Pay Per Call, Phone Verified, Mobile Pay Per Call, Display Advertising, social media and Traditional Online Advertising.

Contact:

Site: www.pingtreesystems.com

Mail: info@pingtreesystems.com

Voice: +91 (903) 387-9840