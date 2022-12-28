Creative Diagnostics Launches Anti-Bacterial Antibodies to Support Autoimmune Diseases Research

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the biotechnology industry, announced the launch of several mouse antibacterial monoclonal antibodies that can be used in the development of human and mouse anti-bacterial antibody detection kits. These new products are used for research applications and are not intended for diagnostic use.

Studies have shown that environmental factors, especially gut microbes and their toxins, may play pathogenic roles in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other chronic diseases. Furthermore, increased translocation of bacteria and bacterial toxins may be a major but common pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases due to high mucosal permeability and immunocompromise.

Meanwhile, the commensal microbiome exploits multiple pathways to shape mucosal immunity, which may affect nonmucosal tissues and result in systemic autoimmunity in genetically susceptible individuals. Currently available techniques for detailing the function of the gut microbiome provide more accurate information about microbial changes in human autoimmune diseases. However, the situation is complicated by variability in the gut microbiota over short periods of time and does not allow a historical view of changes observed many years after the onset of the autoimmune process. Therefore, whether the observed changes are the cause or the consequence of the disease (or its treatment) remains enigmatic.

It is generally accepted that understanding the complex interplay between the microbiome and the immune system is critical to defining and treating or reversing the pathogenesis of chronic autoimmune diseases. To facilitate research in this field, Creative Diagnostics offers a wide selection of mouse antimicrobial monoclonal antibodies that can be used to develop human and mouse antimicrobial antibody detection kits.

Creative Diagnostics Anti-Bacterial Antibodies cover various bacteria such as E. Coli, P. Gingivalis, and Staphylococcus, which include a series of monoclonal antibodies, such as Mouse Anti-E. coli LPS Monoclonal antibody for ELISA/WB, Mouse Anti-P. gingivalis LPS Monoclonal antibody for ELISA/WB, and Mouse anti Staphylococcus aureus SEA monoclonal antibody for ELISA(Cap, Det). Additionally, for Staphylococcus, these antibodies are intended for use in immunohistochemical applications of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues (FFPE), frozen tissue sections, and cell preparations.

“We’re excited to introduce these new monoclonal antibodies to the scientific community,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics. “Together with our other antibodies, these new products will impact and inspire our customers at a critical time in further development, encouraging them to continue on the important autoimmune diseases research.”

