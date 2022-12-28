Textile Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2030

Textile Industry Overview

The global textile market size was valued at USD 993.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for apparel from the fashion industry coupled with the growth of e-commerce platforms is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The industry works on three major principles, designing, production, and distribution of different flexible materials, such as yarn and clothing. Several processes, such as knitting, crocheting, weaving, and others, are largely used to manufacture a wide range of finished and semi-finished goods in bedding, clothing, apparel, medical, and other accessories.

The U.S. is anticipated to be the largest market in the North America region for textiles. It is one of the largest producers, raw cotton exporters, and top raw textile importers. Fashion is the largest application segment in the region owing to the fast-changing fashion trends due to increasing online fast fashion companies. There has been an increasing trend of smart textiles in the market that use optical fibers, metals, and various conductive polymers to interact with the environment. These help in detecting and reacting to various physical stimuli, such as mechanical, thermal, or chemical & electric sources. This is expected to propel the growth of the technical application segment in the market during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for sustainable products is forcing major companies to focus on restructuring their business and investing in manufacturing practices that target sustainable products.

For instance, DuPont’s plant-based faux fur for performance fashion apparel and Eastman’s usage of discarded carpet into new material is expected to open new growth avenues over the forecast period. The recent outbreak of coronavirus disease had acted as a restraint to the global market. Global trade restrictions due to disrupted supply chain and decline in textile product consumption amid lockdown had further negatively impacted the market. However, the market is expected to witness a strong recovery during the forecast period due to government support and increasing public awareness about effective precautionary measures.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global textile market include:

BSL Ltd.

INVISTA Srl.

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.

Paramount Textile Ltd.

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.

Successori REDA S.p.A.

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd.

China textiles Ltd.

Rhodia SA

Li & Fung Group

