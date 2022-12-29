Vertical Farming Market Revenue Estimates And Forecasts 2030

Vertical Farming Industry Overview

The global vertical farming market size was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of environment-friendly production of fruits and vegetables. The unprecedented growth of the global population has increased the demand for urban agriculture.

Vertical farming is the practice of producing food in vertically stacked layers such as in a used warehouse, skyscraper, or shipping container. Organic foods are perceived as healthier, nutritious, safer, and more environmentally friendly. A critical factor that influences the demand for organic food is the food purchasing behavior of consumers, which is essential for producers, policymakers, and suppliers to implement successful marketing strategies.

Obesity and heart diseases are prevalent, health-related issues among consumers. Furthermore, the growing depletion of groundwater and changing climatic conditions have urged traditional growers to adopt alternate farming methods. Increasing consumer concerns toward health and the abovementioned factors are likely to elevate the industry demand.

Unlike traditional farming, indoor farming can produce crops throughout the year, which results in increased productivity. Furthermore, indoor farming can protect crops from extreme weather conditions through the usage of techniques such as the controlled environment agriculture technology, where the facilities use artificial environmental control, control of light, and fertigation.

Increasing demand for high-quality food, independent agriculture technique, and growing urbanization are some of the critical factors responsible for market growth. These factors have increased the requirement for food. Demand for food is expected to witness significant growth with a growing population by 2030. The adoption of the vertical cultivation technique allows the consumers to grow crops in a warehouse or a multi-story building.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global vertical farming market include

AeroFarms (U.S.)

Illumitex, Inc. (U.S.)

American Hydroponics (U.S.)

Agrilution GmbH

Brightfarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Vertical Farm Systems

