North America Digital Health Market Leading Segments, Growth Drivers With Outlook And Opportunity Forecast To 2030

North America Digital Health Industry Overview

The North America digital health market size was valued at USD 80.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Favorable consumer perception on telehealth usage is increasing the willingness of healthcare service providers to use digital health and regulatory changes are enabling better reimbursement. These are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over forecast periods. In addition, the shortage of medical professionals, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs), are also expected to boost the adoption of remote patient monitoring platforms over the years.

Moreover, high penetration of smartphones and the internet, improved healthcare digitalization, increasing preference for virtual healthcare services are some factors supporting the market growth. Furthermore, increasing digital transformation of healthcare systems incorporating hardware, software, and services is anticipated to boost the market growth. The growing demand for efficient and quick healthcare services using smartphones and other platforms, such as computers and tablets, is further expected to complement the industry growth. A rise in smartphone users and the frequent launch of novel mobile healthcare apps with better functionality are also supporting the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Digital Health Market

This app enables remote monitoring of glucose readings of patients and gets real-time alarms to manage diabetes. The growing prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, which can lead to hospitalization or long-term care, is also driving the market. The shortage of healthcare professionals and the growing requirement for long-term care for chronic disease patient management boosts the preference for remote patient monitoring services, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the coming years.

In addition, the rapid advancement of information and communication technology using portable electronic devices for remote patient monitoring and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) management to improve the decision-making process without in-person visits, in turn, boosted the market growth during the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has made digital health platforms, such as telehealth, mHealth, telemedicine, and telecare, the basic need for healthcare providers and patients with chronic diseases. Benefits of remote healthcare platforms, such as the reduced risk of direct contamination of pathogens, improved access to care, and minimized use of healthcare resources, have also propelled the market growth in 2020.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports

Healthcare Bioconvergence Market : The global healthcare bioconvergence market was valued at USD 110.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The global healthcare bioconvergence market was valued at USD 110.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Apps Market: The global pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market size was valued at USD 217.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its iPhone-compatible FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS application for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM).

Abbott received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its iPhone-compatible FreeStyle Libre 2 iOS application for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM). January 2021 : Teladoc Health and Dexcom collaborated and introduced CGM technology to offer real-time health recommendations for Type 2 diabetic patients.

: Teladoc Health and Dexcom collaborated and introduced CGM technology to offer real-time health recommendations for Type 2 diabetic patients. March 2020: Allscripts introduced FollowMyHealth, a telehealth platform to help the healthcare organizations in the U.S. with virtual patient visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the North America digital health market include:

Cerner Corp.

Allscripts

Apple, Inc

Telefonica S.A.

McKesson Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

Vodafone Group

Airstrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of North America Digital Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.