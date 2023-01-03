Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2026

CITY, Country, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period (2020-2026). This is due to the rapidly evolving healthcare industry and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced surgical procedures. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers focus on advanced technologies such as robotics, 3D printing and minimally invasive surgery. Mergers and acquisitions of major players have significantly accelerated the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market.

The market is expected to shrink significantly due to the impact of the new coronavirus. This is due to the suspension of production due to strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus. Fortunately, researchers and analysts are optimistic that the medical device will prove useful in diagnosing her COVID-19 infection more accurately compared to existing testing mechanisms. . This should keep market speculation high as the pandemic progresses.

Key insights from contract manufacturing of medical device market research:

Demand for minimal access surgical instruments is expected to grow significantly, increasing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The high popularity of minimal access surgical instruments has been attributed to reduced tissue trauma, minimized blood loss and pain, improved affordability, and improved patient satisfaction.

Contract manufacturing of electronic devices accounts for almost half of the total market revenue. Increasing global demand for patient monitoring and diagnostic devices is a key growth factor.

Manufacturing of finished devices remains a highly preferred service, accounting for more than a quarter of the market value of contract manufacturing of medical devices. Numerous market players providing finished products are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Contract manufacturing of orthopedic devices is expected to see significant entry of major market players driven by the increasing incidence of arthritis in the geriatric population. Manufacturing these devices is expected to account for more than a quarter of his total market value.

North America will continue to assert its dominance in the global market, accounting for over 40% of revenue, while Asia-Pacific promises lucrative growth opportunities for market players, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% through 2026.

“The booming healthcare industry has enabled significant technological advances in surgical procedures. These advances have prompted major players to invest more in research and development of effective solutions. , which is driving the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market,” said an analyst at Fact.MR.

A prominent manufacturer with an established market presence in the medical device contract manufacturing market

Integer Holdings Co., Ltd.

Flex Co., Ltd., Jabil Co., Ltd.

West Pharma Co., Ltd.

Benchmark Electronics

Tecomet Co., Ltd.

Nortec Systems

TE Connectivity

State-of-the-art medical technology

Nordson Corporation

This report offers an in-depth assessment of the value chain, business conduct, and supply chain of the medical device manufacturing market in the regional markets. A list of prominent companies operating in the medical device manufacturing market and their product portfolios add credibility to this comprehensive research study.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Report Summary

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on various characteristics such as manufacturing capacity, demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of the global medical device manufacturing market.

Comprehensive estimates of the market have been provided by bullish and conservative scenarios considering sales in the medical device contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. The study also considers regional price comparisons with global average prices.

Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical device contract manufacturing market with detailed segmentation by device, manufacturing type, service, application, and region.

device Manufacturing type service application region In vitro diagnostic medical device raw materials prototyping cardiovascular North America Diagnostic imaging/Medical equipment electronics Complete device manufacturing orthopedics Europe drug delivery device finished product assembly and packaging neurovascular Asia Pacific patient monitor Testing and Regulatory Support Services lung latin america Surgical instruments with minimal access molding and casting Oncology Middle East and Africa (MEA) Treatment patient support device other Laparoscopy other Urology and Gynecology radiology other

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Market Size Evaluation

The medical device contract manufacturing market is analyzed by value (Million USD) by market segment.

Global and regional market forecasts for contract manufacturing of medical devices are available in ‘US dollars’ for M. values. The report includes year-over-year growth rates for major medical device manufacturing market segments and an assessment of market attractiveness.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Verified Assessment of Regional Segments

The Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Market report details key sections that help in forecasting the regional markets. These chapters comprise regional macros (economic and business environment outlook) that are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the medical device manufacturing market during the forecast period.

A country-by-country medical device contract manufacturing needs assessment was provided for each regional market, along with market size estimation and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of regional and national awareness dynamics. Year-over-year growth projections are also included in the report for all regional markets.

The report also includes a detailed breakdown by value of emerging markets.

Medical Device Manufacturing Market: In-Depth Analysis of Competitive Landscape

The report highlights leading medical device contract manufacturers with detailed profiles. Important and up-to-date data information on market players primarily engaged in contract manufacturing of medical devices is provided with the help of detailed dashboard views. The market share analysis and prominent player comparisons provided in the report enable the readers of the report to take pre-emptive steps to move their business forward.

The report contains company profiles with key information such as product portfolio, key strategies, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of each player. Company presence is mapped and presented via a matrix of all prominent players, thus providing a discreet view of the market landscape and actionable insights to help predict the level of competition in the medical device manufacturing market. provide the reader with The medical device contract manufacturing market includes Integer Holdings Corporation, Flex Ltd., Jabil Inc., West Pharmaceutical, Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Nortech Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, and Nordson Corporation. .

