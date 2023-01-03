Global Sales of Coconut Oil Are Forecast To Grow At A CAGR of 5.2% Through 2032

Global coconut oil sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032 . Currently, the global coconut oil market is valued at US$ 5.7 billion and is expected to reach a market size of US$9.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Coconut oil is a type of cooking oil extracted from the flesh or kernel of mature coconuts. It is widely used in cosmetic, industrial and food products. Because coconut oil is high in saturated fats, it is resistant to oxidation and spoilage. This gives it great durability and is perfect for use in tropical conditions.

competitive landscape

The global coconut oil market is extremely competitive, with prominent players pursuing various strategies such as capacity growth, product development, and investment in sophisticated processing technologies. Additionally, market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global market.

Cargill Inc., a major coconut oil producer, acquired the Dalmia olive oil business in June 2022 to accelerate new product launches. In addition, Cargill Inc. invested approximately $17.5 million in the Izegem Edible Oils Refinery to increase capacity.

Treelife, a Cotabato-based organic products manufacturer, expanded its business by investing in the production of virgin coconut oil (VCO) in August 2021.

GVK Investments, producer of AVA Virgin Coconut Oil, has expanded its processing capacity and product range in May 2021.

Profiled key companies:

Ruchi Soya Industries

American Vegetable Oil Inc

Adani Wilmar

Adams Group Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Associated British foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Key Segments of Coconut Oil Industry Research

By product type: Processed Coconut Oil Virgin coconut oil

By End User: food service food processors retail trade

By distribution channel: modern trade franchise outlets specialty shops On-line

By region: North America Latin America Europe APAC THING



Questionnaires Answered in Coconut Oil Market Report Include:

How has the coconut oil market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global Coconut Oil based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the coconut oil?

Why is coconut oil consumption highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report different from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specifically created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Coconut Oil Market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a specific way to provide the best research report to the market players.

Evaluate : A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Coconut Oil Market, making it different from other reports and special.

Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era for the key market players to get an overview and help them to take specific steps to ensure continued growth over the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines points that may prove to be Achilles heel for the Coconut Oil market and helps in devising strategies to overcome the obstacles that may be hampering the Coconut Oil market growth.

Leverage: The Coconut Oil Market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial in boosting its growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points that the key stakeholders can rely on.

Verify: The research is carried out systematically to ensure the validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are re-checked and thoroughly verified to avoid errors and fake information.

Eliminate: At last, this aspect will help the key player to eliminate all the obstacles standing between the growth rate and the Coconut Oil market.

