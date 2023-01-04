BOC Sciences Reports Its Antibody Modification and Conjugation Technologies in Detail

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The chief technician of BOC Sciences ADC development center recently reported some detailed information regarding its antibody modification and conjugation technologies, bringing the audience and customers a better understanding of how BOC Sciences has contributed to the ADC industry.

The newest report on ADC tech released by BOC Sciences officials has attracted much attention from the pharmaceutical industry. Many researchers are glad to take this opportunity and get an insight into BOC Sciences’ ADC solutions which may match their current or future needs.

In the report, it’s highlighted that BOC Sciences’ platform of antibody modification and conjugation has achieved complete commercialization, indicating that not only scientific institutions but also large enterprises can benefit from its potent technologies.

Many ADC developers are usually confronted with the problem that complex structure and a high degree of heterogeneity of ADC may pose significant challenges for structural characterization, which subsequently results in a poor FDA approval rate. The determination of the drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR), drug conjugation site, and conjugation ratio is also relatively complicated. BOC Sciences, as an industry leader, can simplify the complexities by providing one-stop ADC solutions.

Roughly, its ADC conjugation services are divided into four categories: conjugation of carbohydrate , cysteine, lysine, and unnatural amino acids. These versatile approaches can be applied in extensive scenarios and achieve fruitful results. In addition, enzymatic modification of antibodies along with other conjugation methods is offered in line with the customer requirements. Therefore, it’s highly recommended for researchers or purchase managers to contact BOC Sciences’ sales team to describe their project needs and receive custom solutions.

“Our sales team can provide 24 hours online consultations to swiftly answer questions or quotations. All the team members have got doctoral degrees in chemistry, biochemistry, or pharmacy, capable of providing professional and useful proposals for customers,” the sales director said.

Consultation is just the first step in the whole modification and conjugation workflow, followed by custom scheme design, sample submission, antibody modification, conjugation development, DAR characterization, and result acceptance. It looks like a cumbersome process that may take a long time to complete. However, on the contrary, BOC Sciences has an efficient project management system that keeps a tight rein on time cost and assures fast delivery to customers.

During years of progress, BOC Sciences has cultivated its exclusive advantages in antibodies including:

High specificity

High affinity

Strong target binding ability

Low immunogenicity

Low cross-reactivity

Longer half-life

Capability to induce receptor-mediated internalization

BOC Sciences is a global ADC development company with offices, labs, supply chains, partners, etc., distributed worldwide. It possesses excellent and comprehensive ADC services, involving antibody modification and conjugation, ADC payload development, payload-linker synthesis, ADC conjugation, ADC characterization and manufacture.