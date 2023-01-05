India Indonesia Cultural Exchange 2022 Chief Guest Padma Shri Agus Indra Udayana

Delhi, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — On November 25, 2022, the Dewan VS Group of Institutions hosted the “India-Indonesia Cultural Exchange Fest.” The Chief Guest, Padma Shri Agus Indra Udayana, Chairman of the Institute, Shri Vievek Dewan, Mr. Manish Pant from The Doon School, Dehradun, Executive Director of the Institute, Col. (Dr.) Naresh Goyal, CEE President Ms. Shruti Arora, and Ms. Riya Aggarwal, director of the institute, were welcomed and inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp, which was followed by Ganesh Vandana—a prayer to the elephant god.

Ms. Riya Agarwal, who fought valiantly against antisocial elements on December 10, 2022, has been awarded a fully-funded postgraduate scholarship by the Institute.

The students of Dewan College captivated the audience by performing theme-based provincial folk dances, a welcome dance, patriotic programmes, songs, and plays. Punjabi folk dance Bhangra was the center of attraction. Everyone’s toes were tapping to the rhythm of the dance music. Ghoomar of Rajasthan, Garba-Dandiya of Gujarat, Bihu of Assam, Kathak of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhonouchi dance of Bengal were performed by the students of Dvsgi Dewan The dance artists from Indonesia also enthralled everyone by introducing their culture in their enticing style, namely, Congdong dance and Cendrawasih dance. Padma Sri Agus Indra Udayana Ji highlighted the importance of cultural exchange so that students from both nations can learn about the rich heritage and undiscovered values. This event served a much greater purpose than simple cultural exchange. This event was a learning and fun experience for all the students of Dewan Institute.

The main objective of this programme was to teach the students that each culture is different yet similar and that no matter how successful we become, we must always remain rooted in our culture. The role of all the directors, teachers, and staff of the institute was commendable in making the programme a great success.