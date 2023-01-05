Vipul Organics Receives ISO 45001:2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System

Maharashtra, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Vipul Organics Limited, the BSE listed (VIPULORG / 530627) leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, has received the ISO 45001 Certification for all three manufacturing facilities at Palghar, Ambernath and Tarapur. The ISO 45001 Certification is for those organizations that are serious about improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks and for creating better and safer working conditions.

“A healthy and safe workforce is the one which performs optimally. Today the 350 strong employee pool of Vipul Organics is one happy big family and we are committed to providing the best working conditions for them. In this context, the ISO 45001:2018 certification becomes very important and showcases the importance that we pay to the health and safety of our employees”, says Mr. Mihir V. Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics Limited.

ISO 45001:2018 is the world’s first international standard on occupational health and safety (OH&S) management, containing agreed good practices from across the world. The primary focus of implementing an OH&S management system is to prevent any kind of work-related injuries, illness or loss of life. Beyond protecting workers, this can lead to better workforce morale, improved products or services and a stable revenue flow.

Vipul Organics has always sought to create an environment that supports and encourages employees wellbeing, personal growth, health and safety and a high quality of life. The fact that Vipul Organics values its employees and looks out for them was showcased as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, The company also rolled out the Employee Stock Option Scheme, earlier this year.

About Vipul Organics Limited:

Vipul Organics Limited is a BSE Listed (VIPULORG / 530627) leading Specialty Chemicals company in the Pigments and Dyes segment. Today, it is amongst the foremost manufacturers of Pigments, Dyestuff, Lake Colours and Pigment Intermediaries / Fast Salts in the country. It has 3 manufacturing facilities spread across Maharashtra and has global footprint in over 50 countries. Vipul Organics ended the financial year 2021-22 with revenues of Rs.135 Crore, marking a robust 13% + growth over the previous financial year.

For more information, please visit: www.vipulorganics.com

