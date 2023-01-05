The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent

Phoenix, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new real estate agent to their team, Chris Gelalich.

After growing up in South Pasadena, California with a love of residential architecture, Chris Gelalich feels blessed to have the opportunity to use his passion as an instrument for helping others as a Realtor® since 2017. Recently joining The Barker Team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty in Fountain Hills allows him not only to practice real estate in Arizona but also experience relocating himself and understand first-hand what that process entails – giving clients a personal edge when it comes time for them to make their dream home move.

Furthermore, he works part-time at the Keller Williams Realty office in La Quinta, California where he assists buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs to Indio. In 2018, Chris was honored by being recognized as ‘Rookie of The Year’ and in 2020 awarded The Cultural Hero at his California office due to how dedicatedly devoted he is each day towards making any client’s real estate goals come true no matter what they may be!

“The Barker Team will greatly benefit from this new addition”, commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience!

Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years.

