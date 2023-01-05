RKDF University’s Chairman, Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, Announces Fresh Programs For the Upcoming Academic Year

Bhopal, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — RKDF University is one of the handfuls of institutions of higher learning in India that have swiftly spread over the whole country. Dr. Sunil Kapoor, the chairman of RKDF University Bhopal, asserts that despite occupying a position of appointing authority, the advancement of the nation’s young has always been his top goal. He has now made his fresh programs for Bhopal students’ enrollment in the upcoming academic year public.

The institution aims to provide students with the understanding and competencies needed to develop their aptitudes in a broad range of fields, including the arts, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, languages, communication skills, soft skills, critical thinking, and creative thinking. Students can specialize in a particular field of study or choose an interdisciplinary major or minor. The program may be finished at the student’s own pace, and these additional courses can be taken anytime.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, who obtained his MRSH in England, has always recognized the importance of education. As an official consultant to scholastic organizations in Central India, he has helped 100 academic institutions throughout Central Asia. He assisted the institution in developing its leadership in this field as well as its intellectual capital, skills, and leaders. Because of this, he has a special love for education. As a consequence of his involvement in education, he tries to encourage all of the youth individuals to consider art and think outside of the box.

Education is one of our country’s primary responsibilities since it shapes the future of the country—which is its youth—in the right ways. Dr. Sunil Kapoor, who makes crucial decisions for the institution, is cognizant of this and takes it into account. Since he is aware that grandeur entails an ethical obligation, he declares that he never capitulates from his duties and commitments. He is a visionary.

About the Chairman

Dr. Sunil Kapoor’s career has been distinguished by his dedication to education on a deeper level. In addition to his M.B.B.S., he also possesses an MBA, DCH, MIAP, PCMS, and a PGDBM in finance. He also has a financial management Ph.D. from the UK. He values education and wants to advance it, just as he does in other fields where he has worked. He presided over MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications, and the Indo-Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh before taking the helm at RKDF University.

He is knowledgeable about the benefits and drawbacks of our educational system due to his involvement in so many significant and varied occupations. Dr. Kapoor makes it a priority to improve the benchmark for education in India to better meet the requirements of the young of the nation. He does this by focusing on all of these things as well as the orientation of his prior expertise.

For More Information:

PR Name- Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal

Contact Number- +91-9907811114

Email- rkdfmedical2012@gmail.com

Please visit their website to get more data on RKDF University and fresh programs for the upcoming academic year.