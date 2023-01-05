Polyphenols Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Polyphenols Industry Overview

The global polyphenols market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The high product demand is attributed to various health benefits offered by it, such as prevention of cancer, diabetes, aging, etc. Polyphenols are used in food and beverages that add nutrients, vitamins, minerals, etc. to the diet. Polyphenols are micronutrients and phytochemicals with antioxidant properties. They also have prebiotic effects and help increase the ratio of bacteria in the gut, which is important for overall good health, weight management, and disease prevention. The advancements in health products and nutritional products compel manufacturers to develop innovative product solutions, which is also anticipated to boost sales over the forecast period.

The grape seed product segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue as well as volume share. This growth was attributed to the effectiveness of the product to treat cardiovascular conditions, skin allergies, eye diseases resulting from diabetes, and cancer. The segment is anticipated to expand further at a steady CAGR retaining the leading position throughout the forecast period. Polyphenols are expected to gain traction primarily in the functional foods market. They can be considered functional foods as they are beneficial for health beyond basic traditional nutrition. The changing demographics, along with rising health awareness levels, are also projected to influence the industry positively.

Polyphenols Market Segmentation

Gr Grand View Research has segmented the global polyphenols market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Polyphenols Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Grape Seed Green Tea Apple Peach Citrus Olive Berries Cocoa & Coffee Beans Potatoes Algae Pomegranate Others

Polyphenols Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Functional Beverages Functional Foods Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Toiletries Animal Feed Dyes Others

Polyphenols Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Polyphenols market include

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Naturex SA

Diana Foods

Indena S.p.A

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Barry Callebaut

