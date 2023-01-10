High Performance Fibers Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

High Performance Fibers Industry Overview

The global high performance fibers market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing usage of high performance fibers (HPF) in the reinforcement of composites for applications in military vehicles, aircraft, electronics, and sports goods is projected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Some of the high-performance fibers provide superior features, such as high thermal and chemical resistance to most organic solvents, high abrasion resistance, non-conductivity, and good fabric integrity at elevated temperatures. In addition, the product offers superior strength to weight ratio and high rigidity, thereby providing high utility in aerospace applications.

The HPF market is subjected to stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of materials followed by aircraft manufacturers. The regulations regarding usage of materials, processing & transportation, and waste disposal are implied by authorities, such as Federal Aviation Association (FAA), Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR), EPA, REACH, and OSHA. Increasing technological advancements in the use of additive manufacturing in aerospace production are expected to open new avenues for the market. Players in the market are focusing on research and development of HPF-reinforced composites to increase their strength due to the growing demand for lightweight materials.

The HPF is acting as an asbestos substitute for bullet-proof jackets, tires, belts, concrete reinforcing, and heat-resistant cushions. In addition, they also find applications in wind power generator blades, ropes, and fishing nets. The cut, thermal, chemical, and abrasion resistance offered by these fibers also enhance their utility in the manufacturing of protective gloves and mooring ropes. Toxicity issues concerning the production of Carbon-reinforced Fiber Composites (CFRC) may negatively influence the market growth. However, enhancement of fuel efficiency and emission reduction in vehicles & aircraft owing to the application of high-performance fiber is expected to benefit the market growth.

High Performance Fibers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global high performance fibers market based on product, application, and region:

High Performance Fibers Product Outlook (Volume, Kiloton, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Carbon Fiber Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Aramid Fiber M5/PIPD Polybenzoxazole (PBO) Glass Fiber High-strength Polyethylene Others

High Performance Fibers Application Outlook (Volume, Kiloton, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Electronics & Telecommunication Textile Aerospace & Defense Construction & Building Automotive Sporting Goods Others

High Performance Fibers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kiloton, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global High Performance Fibers market include

Toray Industries, Inc.

Dupont

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co. Ltd

DSM

Kermel S.A.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Huvis Corp.

