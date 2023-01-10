Specialty Silica Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Specialty Silica Industry Overview

The global specialty silica market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market for specialty silica is attributed to the rising demand for rubber and paints and coatings across different industries such as construction and electric vehicles. A significant rise in the production of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the tire market, which is anticipated to positively influence specialty silica demand. In 2021, the global EV sales reached 6.6 million, which was more than double as compared in 2020.

The U.S. holds the largest share of the market for specialty silica in North America. The U.S. automotive industry has shown significant growth in the EVs segment. This has led to the rising demand for advanced and high-efficient rubber tires. Growing production of these vehicles in the country is expected to have a positive influence on specialty silica demand from the U.S. tire industry. For instance, in May 2021, Lion Electric announced that they are going to construct the largest medium and heavy-duty EV plant in the country. The company is expected to invest USD 70 million over a period of three years. The plant is anticipated to have a production capacity of 20,000 all-electric buses and trucks.

Furthermore, the U.S. government is focused to provide affordable homes to its residents, which is expected to propel the demand for paints and coating. For instance, in September 2021, the House Democrats passed the Build Back Better Act, which is expected to allocate a financial aid of USD 170 billion for affordable housing. The government is targeting to preserve or build over one million affordable homes. Increasing product demand from various application industries such as packaging, rubber, and paints and coating is expected to propel market growth over the coming years. For instance, in November 2021, Nouryon announced that they are planning to expand the capacity of their Levasil colloidal silica manufacturing plant in the U.S. The expansion is aimed to meet the increasing demand from the packaging and construction industry.

Specialty Silica Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty silica market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Specialty Silica Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Precipitated silica Fumed Silica Fused Silica Silica Gel Colloidal Silica

Specialty Silica Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Rubber Agrochemical Oral Care Food Industry Desiccants Paints & Coating Others

Specialty Silica Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Specialty Silica market include

Elkem

Evonik Industries AG

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

Nouryon

Oriental Silicas Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

PQ Corporation

Sinosi Group Corporation

Solvay

Tosoh Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

W.R. Grace & Co.

