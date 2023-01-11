Biodegradable Plastic Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Biodegradable Plastic Industry Overview

The global biodegradable plastic market size was estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Governments prohibiting the use of single-use plastic coupled with rising awareness among the public regarding the ill effects of plastic waste are among the key trends stimulating market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of biodegradable plastics in packaging and agriculture is anticipated to supplement the growth of the segment. Non-decomposable plastics are a global issue. Governments around the world are tackling this problem by banning single-use plastics and promoting the use of biodegradable plastics. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay more for biodegradable plastics owing to their eco-friendly nature. The aforementioned factors, cumulatively, are providing a fillip to the market.

Despite environmental advantages, biodegradable plastics have some shortcomings too. Segregation of conventional plastics and biodegradable plastic is a big drawback as there is no distinct difference between them. The inclusion of conventional plastic in biodegradable plastic landfills can cause complications in the decomposition process.

Moreover, not all biodegradable plastics readily decompose in the natural environment, as they require a specific environment in terms of moisture and temperature. Some biodegradable plastics release greenhouse gases during decomposition, which is counterproductive to the environmental cause. These factors are likely to act as stumbling stones in the upward climb of the market.

Biodegradable Plastic Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biodegradable plastic market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Starch Based PLA PBS PBAT PHA Polycaprolactone

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Packaging Agriculture Consumer Goods Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Biodegradable Plastic market include

Cargill Incorporated

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

Biome Technologies plc

Plantic Technologies Limited

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Synbra Technology BV

Futerro

Novamont SpA

NatureWorks LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Trineso

Danimer Scientific

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

