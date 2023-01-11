Pipe Insulation Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pipe Insulation Industry Overview

The global pipe insulation market size was valued at USD 8.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising consumer awareness pertaining to energy conservation among consumers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The market witnessed a severe downfall in the investments in the industrial sector owing to the pandemic, thereby impacting the market. In addition, a dramatic fall in crude oil prices led to a drop in fiscal resources for oil-producing countries, which affected the product demand from the oil and gas sector. Increasing adoption of district heating systems owing to rising electricity tariffs, rising environmental awareness, and technological advances are expected to propel market growth in the U.S. In addition, rising investment in the expansion of gas liquefaction terminals is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

The presence of a large number of manufacturers and service providers, coupled with the easy availability of raw materials and easy installation processes, has resulted in high market competition. The price structure for pipe insulation varies with respect to production processes and raw materials used.

Growing demand for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products is driving the expenditure on capacity additions by major pharmaceutical companies. Process pipes form an integral component in these production facilities and are expected to generate significant demand for pipe insulation over the forecast period.

The manufacturers are largely dependent on reliable suppliers with high goodwill on account of past product procurement, making it moderately difficult for new entrants to penetrate the market. In addition, the market exhibits the presence of several well-established players with a strong financial base. This is anticipated to limit the entry of new market players. Moreover, high initial investments required to set up the business are expected to further restrict new entrants.

Pipe Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pipe insulation market based on material, application, and region:

Pipe Insulation Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Cellular Glass Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam Fiberglass Elastomeric Foam Others

Pipe Insulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Industrial Building & Construction District Energy System

Pipe Insulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pipe Insulation market include

Armacell

Lydall, Inc.

Kingspan Group

Owens Corning

Huntsman International LLC

Saint-Gobain Group

Rockwool Insulation A/S

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Wincell Insulation Co., Ltd.

NMC International SA

Gilsulate International, Inc.

Sekisui Foam Australia

Omkar Puf Insulation PVT. LTD.

