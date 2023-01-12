Bioplastics Market to Witness Huge Growth at 17.1% CAGR from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioplastics Industry Overview

The global bioplastics market size was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in awareness regarding health issues coupled with an increasing population in emerging markets of Asia Pacific is expected to benefit end-use industries, resulting in increased demand for bioplastics over the forecast period. The market is moderately concentrated with the presence of various major players such as BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd., Total Corbion PLA, and Biome Technologies plc along with some small- and medium-sized global and regional players.

The U.S. bioplastics market is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for bio-based packaging in the food and consumer goods sectors. Bio bags and bio-based plastics have higher tensile strength and are eco-friendly. As a result, the demand for bioplastics is further projected to propel during the forecast period.

Moreover, expanding composting infrastructure and rising governmental efforts to reduce landfilling, such as the U.S. 2030 Food Loss and Waste Reduction Goal, are anticipated to augment the demand for bio-based bags or compostable bags used in the collection of food leftovers and other organic waste material over the forecast period.

Bioplastics Market Segmentation

For this report, Grand View Research has segmented the bioplastics market report based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Biodegradable Non-biodegradable

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Packaging Agriculture Consumer goods Textile Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Bioplastics market include

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Avantium

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

An Phat Holdings

NatureWorks LLC

SABIC

BASF SE

Futerro

Trinseo S.A.

Braskem

Total Corbion PLA

SUPLA (JIANGSU SUPLA BIOPLASTICS CO., LTD.)

Solvay

