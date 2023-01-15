Friends of Seminole State Forest’s Run for the Woods to include tracked chair participants

EUSTIS, Fla, 2023-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Every Super Bowl Sunday, millions of Americans gather around their TVs to watch the big game, but in Central Florida, hundreds of people gather for a different kind of Super Bowl tradition.

Feb. 12 marks the fifth annual Friends of Seminole State Forest Run for the Woods and this year the organization is making dreams come true with a new tracked chair program. To announce and celebrate the program, eight mobility-impaired persons will navigate the same 5k course as the runners in EcoRover Chairs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have a group of mobility-impaired persons participate in Run for the Woods this year to kick off our new tracked chair program,” said George Koutsakis, event director for Friends of Seminole State Forest’s Run for the Woods. “This program is all about giving people the necessary resources to safely enjoy the trails of Seminole State Forest and many of our participants have dreamed of being a part of an event like this for a long time.”

The group of tracked chair participants includes representatives from Orlando Health, a disabled veteran from Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, the president of the Orlando National Spinal Cord Network and several others. Among the participants is long-time race participant, Shannon Keim’s daughter, Skyler.

The family was thrilled when Skyler was invited to participate in this year’s event in a tracked chair. “It’ll be a dream come true to have Skyler by my side thanks to Friends of Seminole State Forest and EcoRover Chairs. She is going to be so excited!” said Keim.

Each EcoRover 5k participant will have a guide throughout the race and must have a family member or friend accompany them on the 5k course.

The Seminole State Forest tracked chair program is the first tracked chair program in Florida’s 38-state forest system. The new program will be fully functional on March 3, 2023 and is offered without cost to the State Forest System, state taxpayers or the users of the EcoRover Chairs to hike the trails. Mobility-impaired persons can utilize the program every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year (holidays excluded) on a reservation basis, at no cost.

Run for the Woods offers 5k, 12k (7.14 miles) and half-marathon paths through one of Central Florida’s most beautiful forests. The trail race is the Friends of Seminole State Forest’s largest fundraising event of the year, and all proceeds are used for the improvement of the forest for the increased enjoyment of the public. The event will also feature displays from a variety of environment-focused and conservation groups, as well as homemade green chili and beverages from Deviant Wolfe Brewing.

