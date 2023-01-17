Sales of High Voltage Electric Heaters Is Expected To Reach US$ 11,745.4 Million by the end of 2032

High Voltage Electric Heater Market Analysis By Type (Air, Coolant, Battery), By Vehicle Technology (BEV, PHEV, HEV), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs), By Maximum Heating Capacity (Up to 4 kW, 4-7 kW, Above 7 kW), By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

The global high voltage electric heater market will reach a valuation of US$ 1,545.2 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 22.5% to reach US$ 11,745.4 million by the end of 2032.

Sales of high voltage electric heaters accounted for nearly 14% share of the global electric heater market at the end of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are channelizing their resources in order to develop high voltage electric heaters with unique designs and have more efficiency. The improved battery systems along with the compact design can be an essential development in the electric heaters. This will pave a way for larger sales of the high voltage electric heaters in the end-use industries in coming time.

The most important factor in the success of electric vehicles is the ability to forge strong private-public partnerships. Government initiatives and subsidiaries for electric vehicles are enabling higher growth prospective for HVEH market.

November 2021, BorgWarner, which is one of leading manufacturer of thermal technology, stated it would expand its operations in Cadillac, North Carolina. This investment will be the support of the Michigan Strategic Fund with an investment of US $11.2 million.

DBK David + Baader GmbH manufacturers from Germany recently introduced one of the lightest and smallest high-voltage electric heaters in August 2022, which is a high-voltage fluid heater.

Key Companies Profiled:

BorgWarner Inc

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Webasto SE

Mahle GmbH

Woory Corporation

DBK David + Baader GmbH

Tutco Inc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Key Segmentation :

By Product Type : Air Heater Coolant Heater Battery Heater

By Vehicle Technology : BEV PHEV HEV

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Car LCV HCV

By Maximum Heating Performance : Up to 4 kW 4-7 kW Above 7 kW



