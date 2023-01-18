Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Record Huge Growth at 13.8% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Overview

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at USD 9.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing concern regarding cleanliness in various professional industries has led to the rapid development of this industry. These are used to protect surfaces against micro-organisms, which primarily include parasites, germs, bacteria, and unwanted micro-organisms. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers has increased. This, in turn, is driving the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices application.

However, the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the sanitary facilities and kitchen and air conditioning and ventilation systems application segment. Rising concerns regarding Hospital-acquired Infections(HAIs) are also boosting the overall industry growth. Doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings over disinfectants and cleaning agents. This would also help reduce both cost and time for the hospitals in which they are prominently used. They help in curbing the spread of germs, which can otherwise cause weakened immune systems among people. Nevertheless, health concerns related to silver usage in various applications along with strict regulations in the European Union and the U.S. are presumed to create a hindrance to the overall demand.

The SHER-NAR coating, which primarily consists of a three-coat finishing process is required to meet the standards of the American Architectural Manufacturers Association. AAMA 2605-13 is considered the most effective coatings solution used mainly in architectural applications. In the recent past, the antibiotic local application directly on the local surface is considered more efficient as compared to antibiotics penetration through biofilm. The bacteria are killed instantly before the biofilm is formed. These antibiotics can be applied in bone cement that is used to fix implants associated with orthopedic and orthodontic implants.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antimicrobial coatings market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Antimicrobial Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Surface Modifications & Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Food processing & Packaging Antimicrobial Textiles Mold Remediation Construction Medical Devices Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Antimicrobial Coatings market include

AkzoNobel N.V.

AK Steel Corp.

Lonza

Diamond Vogel

DuPont

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Burke Industrial Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Troy Corp.

