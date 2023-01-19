Trends in Container handlining equipment to propel the demand in forecast years 2023- 2033

Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider, states that the container handlining equipment market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period 2021-2031. Sales surpassed a value of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.

Stringent carbon emissions regulations are spurring sales of electric/hybrid container handling equipment. In addition, strong demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East is impacting growth positively. A revenue of US$ 2 Bn is projected until 2031.

Market Players: –

  • Liebherr
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
  • Cargotec Corp
  • Konecranes
  • SANY
  • Kalmar

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Segments Covered

  • By Equipment Type
    •  Forklift Trucks
    •  Automated Stacking Cranes
    •  Reach Stackers
    •  Terminal Tractors
    •  Straddle Carriers
    •  Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes
    •  Automated Guided Vehicles
    •  Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes
  • By Propulsion Type
    • Electric/Hybrid Container Handling Equipment
    • Diesel Container Handling Equipment

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

