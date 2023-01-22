Contactless Coupler Industry Is Forecast To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.4% By 2032

The global contactless coupler market is projected to reach US$ 471 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032. The overall sales in the contactless coupler market are projected to reach US$ 803 Mn by 2032.

Increasing application of contactless power transmission in diverse industries including defense, automobile, aerospace, and others is set to bode well for the market. Additionally, rising demand for contactless coupler in telecommunication industry and need for automation in industrial sector is projected to drive the market.

Moreover, growing application of coupler in manufacturing industries, especially across emerging economies including South Korea, China, and Japan will boost the market.

Rising need to curb carbon emission and meet the energy demands is projected to increase the usage of wind turbines. This, in turn, is likely to surge the use of contactless coupler to improve their efficiency of power generation, thereby bolstering the growth in the market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report :- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7156

Likewise, the application of couplers in the defense machinery for torque coupling, disk coupling, hysteresis coupling, and magnetic couplings are estimated to create remunerative opportunities for the market.

Additionally, the growing demand for contactless couplers to advance industrial automation using data transmission machinery and efficient power supply in the U.S. will boost the market over the next few years.

Key Takeaways:

The contactless coupler market is estimated to hold nearly 5% of demand share in the global coupler market.

Based on application, the industrial automation segment is anticipated to account for US$ 171 Mn by the end of 2032.

In terms of product type, the fiber optic rotary joints segment is estimated register growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

China contactless coupler market is expected to account for almost 58.3% share owing to the demand for efficient machineries.

The U.S. contactless coupler market is projected to surpass US$ 127 Mn owing to the rapid advancements in industrial automation, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Growth Drivers:

Decentralization of industrial manufacturing coupled with technological advancements is projected to create immense growth opportunities for the market.

Rising demand for wireless slip rings for industrial robots in various industries will further increase the sales of contactless coupler.

Restraints:

High installation cost of contactless couplers is one of the primary factors likely to inhibit the sales in the market.

Lack of awareness regarding contactless coupler among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries will hamper the growth in the market.

Request For Customization:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7156

Competitive Landscape:

The global contactless coupler market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of tier-1 players including Cobham France SAS, PHOENIX CONTACT, Moog, NSD Corporation, Spinner, and Schleifring GmbH. Top 5 players in the contactless coupler market will account for nearly 35% share.

Key players are focusing on strengthening their global footprint by adopting business strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and others. Furthermore, some of the players are also advancing their production processes and updating their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge.

For instance,

In April 2021, PHOENIX CONTACT recently developed CONTACTRON Speed Starter to bridge the gap between motor starters and variable frequency drives. This device without any complexities performs critical functions common in a variable frequency drive (VFD).

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Balluff Inc

Cobham France SAS

LTN SERVOTECHNIK GMBH

Turck Inc.

BGB

TE Connectivity Ltd.

PHOENIX CONTACT

Schleifring GmbH

Radiall

SMITEC S.p.A.

Spinner

Weidmüller

Conductix-Wampfler

Mercotac Inc.

SMW Electronics

Kubler Moflon

Panlink

Moog

NSD Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Contactless Coupler Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global contactless coupler market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the key growth factors affecting the sales in the contactless coupler market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

FORJ Contactless Couplers Single-Channel Contactless Couplers Multi-Channel Contactless Couplers

Inductive Couplers

Capacitive Couplers

Others

By Use Case:

Data Transmission

Less than 1 Gbps

1-3 Gbps

3-5 Gbps

Above 5 Gbps

Power Transmission

Upt300 W

300-500 W

Above 500 W

Hybrid

By End-use Industry:

Telecommunications

Energy & Utility

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of This Premium Report :-

www.factmr.com/checkout/7156

Key Questions Covered in the Contactless Coupler Market Report

At what rate will the global contactless controller market grow during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

Which are the factors impeding the growth of the global contactless controller market?

Who are the dominating players in the contactless controller market?

What was the revenue share of the contactless controller market in 2021?

Which region will lead the global contactless controller market?

What is the estimated revenue share of the IoT microcontroller market in 2032?

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048317/piezoelectric-electroceramics-demand-outlook-is-expected-to-remain-rlevated-topping-a-cagr-of-3-until-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583