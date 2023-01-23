Lightray Solutions Launches a New Website Package

LIGHTRAY SOLUTION PACKAGE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Orange County, CA, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lightray Solutions, a leading web development company based in Orange County, is excited to announce a special offer for small businesses looking to improve their online presence.

Lightray Solutions creates a website package that includes a professional and fully-customizable website designed to meet the unique needs of each individual business. The package also includes features such as web hosting, strategizing and executing your marketing strategy, and 60 minutes of monthly support to help businesses attract more customers and increase visibility online.

“We understand the importance of having a strong online presence for small businesses,” said Edward Pinela, MBA, CEO of Lightray Solutions. “That’s why we’re offering this special package to help them get the website they need to thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

This special package is available at an unbeatable price and can help small businesses stay competitive in their respective industries. The package includes a free consultation with one of our experienced web developers to determine the specific needs of each business, and a dedicated project manager to ensure the successful completion of the website.

At Lightray Solutions, “we are committed to making sure that every small business in Orange County has the opportunity to have high-quality websites paired with professional Search Engine Optimization, superb customer service, and lead generation services at an affordable price,” said Smith. “We believe this package will help them achieve their goals and boost their bottom line.”

To Learn More Visit: www.lightraysolutions.com

About Lightray Solutions:

Lightray Solutions was founded in Orange County, CA by Edward Pinela, MBA to be the best in Orange County Web Design. At Lightray Solutions, we are committed to the highest quality websites paired with professional Search Engine Optimization, superb customer service, and lead generation services at a value you won’t find anywhere else. Our goal is to partner with businesses that share our vision of leveraging digital technology to create cutting-edge business solutions.