Orases Named a Frederick County “Top 50” Business For Community Impact

Frederick, MD – Orases has been named one of Frederick County’s top innovative software development businesses by the Frederick County Office of Economic Development and is listed in their 2023 “Top 50” publication. An innovative business is one making the most significant impact in the software solution industry, workplace, and the Frederick County Community. The software development team at Orases continues to represent its values as a purpose driven culture that pushes for innovation and client satisfaction.

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development publishes a guide on the Top Innovative Businesses with interviews and spotlight articles on their astronomical year of growth. Their mission is to sustain, diversify and grow Frederick County’s vibrant economy by providing leadership and resources for businesses to start, locate and expand. The publication focuses on exciting and innovative business practices, strategies, and cultures that support the local community and act as a beacon of inspiration.

Orases were selected from over 100 local organizations that were judged on market expansion, creative problem solving, and customer/client relationships, in addition to product innovation. The business has operated in Frederick County since 2000. It has grown to be a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services, and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings to its clients.

“We are in such good and impressive company on this list,” said Orases CEO Nick Damoulakis. “To be recognized for innovation in our sector and for making a difference in our community matters a lot to us.” Orases believes in its hard-working and dependable team of problem solving experts that excel in collaborating with clients and pushing forth their best customized software solutions. Projects at Orases are supported by their careful consideration for communication, respect, integrity, value, and excelling at the craft.

Orases has accumulated several awards over the years for its high performance and reputation in the software industry. Orases is able to add “Top 50 Most Innovative” to its extensive list including, Great Place To Work, Good Firm, Clutch, and many more. Orases believes great work happens when great people work together and is currently hiring for several positions. Speak with Orases to start turning your software development dreams into a fully-supported software product. The group brings over two decades of success and a portfolio of over 750 clients who received best-in-class software development services from Orases. To learn more about the company’s software development services or process, call Orases at 301-756-5527 or visit their website at https://orases.com/. Orases is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 27104.

