IEM is emerging as the top Mechanical Engineering College in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mechanical engineering is a major academic domain that includes a wide variety of other disciplines in engineering. Mechanical engineers have the ability to design, build and test products that can make the world a better place. They also design solutions for problems using mathematics, science, mechanics and other disciplines.

The idea of machines and how to manage them is the main focus of mechanical engineering. Another broad field that examines machines and equipment operation is mechanical engineering. It includes engineering mechanics, operational management, total quality management, and the improvement of machinery. This area of engineering offers the broadest scope of various engineering specialties. IEM (Institute of Engineering and Management), a reputed Kolkata mechanical engineering college, offers top-notch mechanical engineering courses and has a capable faculty.

Due to its connections with prestigious manufacturing companies and industries that conduct campus hiring, IEM provides a wealth of placement opportunities. The best mechanical engineering program with 100% job assistance is offered here.

Candidates for admission to this college must possess a valid scorecard from a test held for engineering aspirants specifically on an annual basis, as well as a passing 10+2 diploma with a minimum GPA of 50%.

The candidates will need to meet a few additional requirements in addition to these two mark sheets before being guaranteed a spot in IEM. Age and reservation quota are some other factors that are taken into account.

At IEM, the department of mechanical engineering is among the oldest departments. It was in 2013 that it was established. The Mechanical Engineering department has built up its physical infrastructure over time by creating laboratories and purchasing new tools.

The department is proud to have a variety of outstanding instructors whose knowledge and dedication give the students a top-notch educational experience. The best students from a variety of backgrounds are drawn to IEM, which helps to foster an exceptional cross-cultural learning environment.

About Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM)

Institute of Engineering and Management in Kolkata or IEM is among the best private engineering colleges in Kolkata, Eastern India. The oldest private technical educational institution in West Bengal, it offers instruction in engineering and management disciplines.

For further information or for enquiry, please visit the website https://iem.edu.in/iem-college-of-engineering/department-mechanical-engineering/.

