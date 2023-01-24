Optical Coating Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 25, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Optical Coating Industry Overview

The global optical coating market size was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Recent technological advancements in the field of optical deposition techniques and fabrication coupled with rising demand for efficient optical devices in end-use applications are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Optical coatings are being increasingly used in numerous applications including architecture, consumer electronics, solar panels, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and military and defense.

The rapid growth of the solar PV market, driven by the increasing focus on the generation of clean energy, and rising demand for consumer electronics is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Reflective coatings are mainly used in construction, telecommunication, and space applications. The growing use of reflective coatings in green buildings for heat retention and reducing energy consumption is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing usage of handheld consoles, coupled with rising demand for portable consumer electronics, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Price volatility of raw materials is one of the major factors affecting the prices of optical coatings. It leads to a decrease in profitability for manufacturers and increases the market costs of optical coatings, thus restraining market growth. Although prices of metals have witnessed a declining trend over the past few years, sudden variations in prices can lead to a negative impact, thus affecting the market growth.

Changes in the price of precious metals used for high-end applications, especially gold and platinum, significantly affect the overall cost of the application, thus impacting the demand for optical coatings. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is hampering the demand for optical coatings in various applications including automotive, telecommunication, solar, aerospace and defense, architecture, and others owing to the stalled manufacturing activities, restrictions in supply, and transportation, and economic slowdown across the globe.

Optical Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global optical coatings market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Optical Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Anti-Reflective Coatings Reflective Coatings Filter Coatings Conductive Coatings Electrochromic Coatings Others

Optical Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Consumer Electronics Solar Medical Architecture Aerospace & Defense Automotive Telecommunication Others

Optical Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Optical Coating market include

Alluxa, Inc.

Cascade Optical Corporation

Chroma Technology Corp.

Inrad Optics

Optical Coatings Japan

PPG Industries Inc.

Viavi Solutions

Schott AG

Abrisa Technologies

Berliner Glas

