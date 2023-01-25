Palatine Technology Group Offers Reliable Court Video Conference Applications

Do you think that, like other meetings and conferences, court cases should be available to attend remotely? Does imbibing technological progress in the process of justice seem great to you? Does the security of the sensitive data discussed digitally concern you? Palatine Technology Group has a highly secure video conferencing application called PalVid-Cloud that empowers courts to conduct virtual hearings.

California, USA, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ — Palatine Technology announced the release of a new Palvid-Cloud application. This new video application utilizes the latest state-of-the-art WebRTC technology that simultaneously provides point-to-point or group video conferencing up to 100 endpoints. The users may use any web-enabled device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or Windows or Apple computer. The system provides secure and encrypted High definition HD video and audio. The parties can record the video sessions at will, and recorded files are saved on a secure cloud server or the client-designated storage device.

PalVid-Cloud video conferencing tool is a great aid to the judicial system that will provide reliable video conferencing service to the participants in a secure way.

PalVid-Cloud by Palatine Technology Group is an excellent WebRTC application that provides a highly secure platform for court video conferences. It ensures high-quality video and audio quality with the latest tools at a minimum cost and can be seamlessly used on any web-enabled device. PalVid-Cloud is fully software-based and requires no expensive specialized video conferencing server and auxiliary Hardware.

Palatine Technology Group has been a pioneer in judiciary and Law enforcement collaboration since 1989. The company began with the Electonic Warrant application for remote issuance or Arrest Warrants. In addition, it also provides great software which simulates physical courts through video conferencing and E-Signature.

