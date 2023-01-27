Automotive Switches Market is predicted to reach US$ 49.0 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global automotive switches market size was valued at USD 27.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. Automotive switches play a key role in managing automotive lighting and almost all the working inside an automotive. They are as well used for engine start & stop applications and several other automobile functions. Worldwide, increasing technological advancement and rising demand for installing car accessories are probable to boost the growth of the automotive switches market.

The global automotive industry has experienced incredible transformation in the past few years. The ever-growing demand for passenger safety and comfort makes the vehicle manufacturers focus incessantly on forming new design experiences by enabling the efficient incorporation of new technologies and processes.

Global Automotive Switches Market Definition

Automotive switches are one of the basic mechanisms of a vehicle as they regulate the entire electrical equipment installed in an automobile.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Automotive Switches Market

The coronavirus outbreak has made the automotive switch, and other manufacturers have adjusted their operations for the disruptions created by the pandemic to the automotive, transportation, tourism, and several other industries. The automotive industry acts as a core supporting block for multiple economies such as the US, China, and India.

The automotive industry has observed a decline in sales and revenue, owing to the lockdown and restrictions implemented by nations worldwide. The sales and aftersales services of the automotive industry were severely hit by the pandemic and led to a rise in the adoption of cost-cutting measures by the automotive companies such as decreasing operational costs and workforce across the world. The economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on the automotive industry have major impacts on the subsidiary industries such as automotive components and automotive aftermarket industries.

Global Automotive Switches Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising demand for automatic automotive switches

Automatic switches operate following the response sent by different sensors. They are generally installed in the luxury passenger cars and other high-end automotive. When the light switch is set to auto mode, the headlamps are automatically turned on according to the low ambient light conditions, for instance, when the car crosses a tunnel at sunset, or during rain/snow. Also, automatic switches enhance the convenience of driving an automotive by helping achieve the auto-dimming mirror action possible.

Restraints : The fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive switches

The raw materials typically used to manufacture automotive switches are metal sheets, plating material, and plastic. Brass, nickel, and copper are usually used as plating materials in automotive switches. The prices of all these metals fluctuate in accordance with several international factors. For instance, the price of nickel in March 2019 was $13,030 per metric ton, while in September 2019, it stood at $17,660 per metric ton, and in March 2020, its price was $11,850 per metric ton.

Scope of the Global Automotive Switches Market

The study categorizes the automotive switches market based on switch type, application, vehicle type, and sales channel at the regional and global levels.

By Switch Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Rocker Switches

Rotary Switches

Toggle Switches

Push Switches

Other Switches

By Application Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Ignition Switches

HVAC Switches

Steering Wheel Switches

Window Switches

Overhead Console Switches

Seat Control Switches

Door Switches

Hazard Switches

Multi-purpose Switches

Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The push switches segment accounts for the largest market share, by switch type

By switch type, the global automotive switches market has been segmented into the rocker, rotary, toggle, push, and others. In 2021, Push switches had the largest market share of 45.8% in the global automotive switches market. A push switch or a pushbutton switch is a non-latching type of switch that causes a momentary alteration in the state of an electric circuit while the switch is physically activated.

Pushbuttons have gained immense popularity in recent years as a start-stop button in automotive. Besides adding convenience in starting/stopping a car, they are designed to make vehicles more secure. As there is no physical key necessary to crank the car fitted with a start-stop push switch, it discourages the theft of vehicles.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global automotive switches market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the global automotive switches market during the forecast period.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.9% in the global automotive market. The North America region is projected to witness a growth in the automotive switch market, owing to major driving factors such as a rise in automotive sales and integration of mandatory safety electronics systems in automobiles. The factors mentioned above and rising investments in modern automotive switches are anticipated to fuel the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Automotive Switches

The global automotive switches market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for automotive switches to be fitted in automobiles to enhance passenger’s and the driver’s safety, comfort, and convenience. Automotive switches are fitted for different functions such as cruise control, lights control, wipers control, HVAC control, and several others.

Major players in the global automotive switeches market are: